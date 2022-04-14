Faitelson attacked Cruz Azul for losing to Pumas: “They have failed again”

Cruz Azul was eliminated from the Concachampions final (Photo: Twitter/@TheChampions)

The National University Club achieved the goal of qualifying for the final from Concacaf Champions League after eliminating Blue Cross with an aggregate score of 2 – 1. Despite the efforts of the cement workersthe squad of John Reynoso lost again at home and the criticism returned to the La Noria team.

Despite the fact that the Peruvian coach stated in previous days that they would achieve the objective, they failed and Pumas appropriated the Colossus of Santa Ursula. Immediately different sports commentators began to question the performance of Machine Well, since they obtained the ninth star, they have had different defeats in important games.

David Faitelsonsports commentator ESPNevidenced said fault and lashed out at the teambecause despite the quality of players they have and the strategy they have carried out, they have not managed to keep up with what is considered a “big” team within Liga MX, according to the sports analyst.

Through his official Twitter account published a criticism directed at Cruz Azul since he pointed out that they “failed” their fans againas shared by Faitelson:

“It will be necessary to measure the failure of Cruz Azul. The size of their squad, the price of their payroll and their demands as a ‘big team’. They have failed their fans again….”

And it is that, despite the efforts made by the Machine throughout the 90 minutes of play, was overtaken by auriazules since they were the ones who had a closer approach to scoring and on defense they blocked all the opportunities that were presented to the La Noria team.

For this reason, Faitelson recognized the effort of the Pedregal squad since he defended the tactic that he presented Andrés Lillini on the court, it is special after the expulsion of Arturo Palermo Ortiz. In a second publication, the sports journalist explained the following:

“And let’s be clear: Pumas did NOT beat Cruz Azul only with grit and spirit. He beat him with soccer…”.

Once the whistle blown the end of the game and Pumas qualified for the Concachampions finalin social networks there was talk of the success that the Argentine coach has had since he took command of Pumas in July 2020, he has led the club to a Liga MX final, he has constantly played the league and now he returned to the club to a Concacaf final after a 17-year absence.

Throughout the match, Lillini’s pupils managed to plant themselves on Azteca’s pitch and looked for the opportunity to score a goal. For the first half at minute 32, Leo Lopez defined a shot that surpassed the abilities of Sebastián Jurado, over the goalkeeper the ball passed by and ended in scoring.

However, before the shot was fired, the lateral referee detected an offside, so he raised the flag to annul the play and consequently the goal. The action had been a clear scoring opportunity for the university team, but due to arbitral decisions the score was invalidated.

But that was the first of several obstacles that the felines because later a controversial move was committed that they would claim as penal. Around minute 74, John Ignatius Dinneno leaked a pass to Diogo de Oliveirawhen he was about to shoot, he was knocked down inside the small area and it was believed that he would signal the maximum penalty.

The play was reviewed in the VAR, so in the end nothing was decreed and the game was allowed to pass. It should also be noted that they played with 10 elements from minute 63 due to the expulsion of the Palermo Ortiz.

