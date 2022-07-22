Faitelson attacked Dani Alves for his “signs” on social networks

David Faitelson attacked Dani Alves (Photos: Gettyimages, Twitter/Jorge El Burro Van Rankin)

Despite the passage of time and the course of the first days of Liga MX, Dani Alves has not made a decision regarding the offer of the Pumas of the National University. Although he has not issued official information, on his social networks he has been in charge of send various “signals” that have sown hope among the fans who want to see him as a university student. Nevertheless, David Faitelson criticized him for not being clear in his position.

Hours after the Brazilian defender published an image alluding to Mexico and which he classified as “a signal”, the sports journalist used his social networks to attack him. In his words, he assured that Dani Alves could have a guaranteed place in the Pedregal teameven if it wasn’t as a footballer, thanks to his communication skills.

“If Dani Alves does not come to Pumas as a footballer, he could do so as a publicist. What a way to raise expectations with his subliminal messages,” he wrote through his verified profile. @Faitelson_ESPN.

And it is that over the last few weeks, the player with the most titles in the history of soccer worldwide has had the auriazul fans on edge through their social networks. In his most recent publication, and with the clear determination to add to the conversation about his arrival in Liga MX soccer, he made a comparison of his girlfriend Joana Sanz and a photograph of the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

The innuendo did not stop there. Moments later, through her verified Instagram profile, she reposted a video where she highlighted the taste you have for mexican culture. It was a celebration for his birthday, where he hired a group of Mariachis that sang the song of The king while he sang, characterized with a charro hat.

In the description of the audiovisual material, he was once again emphatic with the signs and the Mexican culture, since he wrote that “Life always sends signals, we need to be attentive to that. Long live Mexico, bastards!”. Users did not take long to react to the publication of the former FC Barcelona player and urged him to sign the contract to be part of the squad led by Andres Lillini.

Dani Alves sent signals on social networks of his possible arrival at Pumas in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/@danialves)

“¡Ya firma!”, “Already fall, Holy King”, “I seeeeen”, “I already said yes or no. We have anxiety”, “Don’t get your hopes up, Dani. Not every day your idols come to the club of your loves”, “Don’t get your hopes up, Dani. Now come to Pumas”, “No one has ever excited me for as long as Dani Alves and here I am still hopeful”, “Welcome to Pumas”, “Don’t play with my feelings”, “This is your house Dani” and until “Mexico loves you, bastard” by Thiago Volpi were some of the comments.

Since the rumors began to haunt the university board, Alves’s alleged interest in joining the capital team emerged. Even, Leopold Silvapresident of the Board of Directors of the Pumas, accepted the interest of his management team to take over the services of the defender.

According to some versions, one of the signs he was waiting for to accept the proposal was the approval of the strategist of the Brazilian team. However, upon receiving the certainty of his summons to the Qatar World Cup 2022, Despite playing with the Pumas, he would be days away from being confirmed as the most relevant reinforcement of the Apertura 2022.

