Faitelson attacked Mexican soccer for Chivas’ defeat with Galaxy: “It’s screwed”

David Faitelson knocked out Chivas for the defeat against the Galaxy in the Leagues Cup (Photo: Instagram/@davidfaitelson_espn/Getty images)

In the middle of the marathon Apertura 2022 contest in the Liga MX, some teams have had the opportunity to compete in international friendly matches. After facing Juventus, the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara were able to face the Galaxy of Major League Soccer (MLS). However, contrary to expectations, the Mexican team suffered a defeat that was used by David Faitelson to criticize the mexican soccer.

Minutes before the start of the actions, the commentator downplayed the commitment between the cadres. In his verified Twitter account, he stressed that it would be an exhibition duel in order to do business, but once he started the commitment, and noticing the performance of the people from Guadalajara, he stated that: “The Galaxy is more evidence of the Chivas crisis.”

The criticism did not stop there. With the Chicharito Hernández on the field of play, the Los Angeles team managed to beat the Mexicans with two goals to zero and the journalist made his outrage known. In that sense, he posted on his verified Twitter profile, @Faitelson_ESPN: “It is very simple to understand: Chivas is screwed because the Mexican soccer player is also screwed.”

Chivas could not beat the Galaxy despite the bad step they had in the 2022 MLS season (Photo: Twitter/@LeaguesCup)

Despite the poor pace that the Angelenos have had throughout the 2022 MLS season, Chivas failed to consolidate a convincing game mode. Although they were the first to knock on the rival door thanks to a deflected shot from Santiago Ormeño, the lack of forcefulness billed them in the rest of the meeting. Two goals in minutes 27 and 62 were enough to disable Ricardo Cadena’s team.

Faitelson was not the only one dissatisfied with the actions of the people from Guadalajara. Ricardo Pelaezin an interview made by the club, recognized the lack of leadership on campus and the rest of Mexican soccer. The criticism transcended, even, to the political sphere, since the governor of the state of Jalisco, Enrique Alfarourged Amaury Vergara to make urgent decisions whenever his project with Chivas “is unsustainable.”

The fall at SoFi Stadium represented the eighth match of the rojiblanco team in the semester without knowing the victory. In his passage of six games played in the Apertura 2022, he has only been able to add five units with the same number of draws and one defeat. In this regard, Faitelson took advantage of the crisis in Chivas to explain the difficult moment that national football is going through.

After the defeat, the Mexican National Team was definitely left out of the two largest U20 sports fairs in international soccer (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Although the Mexican National Team managed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, it did so far from the leadership of the region and with a questionable football display. Similarly, before getting the ticket, Gerardo Martino’s team missed the Concacaf Gold Cup and Nations Leaguethus ceding control of the confederation to the United States team.

The situation moved to other categories, as both the U-20 men’s team and the absolute women’s They let the ticket to the World Cup of their categories escapeas well as any possibility of participating in the qualifying round for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This situation has been explained by various experts through the current format of soccer in Mexico. Even, Faitelson has come to blame the elimination of ascent and descenttimeshare and the high number of players not trained in Mexico allowed per team as the cause of the low competitive level in the circuit, which has been seen reflected in the tricolor combo.

