Faitelson attacked Monterrey for being “the new Europe” of the Liga MX players

For Faitelson, Monterrey became the “Europe” of Mexican soccer players (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

The transfer market of Closing 2022 keep moving and Striped is about to sign its new acquisition, Luis Romo. The midfielder of the Mexican National Team left Cruz Azul to become the new reinforcement of Monterey.

Faced with this situation, David Faitelson He expressed his opinion on the way in which the royal team has monopolized great Mexican players who could have played in Europe. The most recent and clearest example we have is Romo.

Through his official Twitter account, the sports presenter expressed his opinion about the situations that have led Mexican players to stay in Monterrey instead of looking for options in Europe, so Faitelson rated the club as The gang as “the Europe” of national players.

It was thought that Luis Romo would migrate to Europe for his performance in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro.com)

He also invited Internet users to join the public debate and asked about any other case in which the footballer has played in Tigers The Monterrey and then I have gone to Europe.

This is how he shared it on social networks:

“Monterrey has become” the Europe “of many Mexican soccer players … Do you remind me of an important transaction by a Mexican soccer player from Rayados or Tigres to a European club?”

(Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

His tweet exceeded 4,000 “like” reactions and hundreds of comments continued the debate. The reactions were dispersed as the royal fans expressed their approval for the northern coaches to hoard talents to their clubs. On the other hand, they recalled cases in which the players came out with problems with the directive due to the negotiations, as happened with Rodolfo Pizarro when he migrated to the MLS.

He came out with a negotiation that affected him and put Inter Miami in a complicated negotiation so that Striped let it go.

Still others who remembered what happened to Jesus Tecatito Corona when he went to FC Twente in 2013 after having competed with Striped, despite Monterrey’s intentions to preserve it, Tecatito he looked for a way out.

The fans remembered the situation that happened between Rayados and Inter Miami by Rodolfo Pizarro (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports)

After his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics It was said that the former member of The Cement Machine would approach a club in the European league, however it was not like that and he made his change with the set of Javier Aguirre. Another one they remembered was Alan Pulido, who also played in Striped and later in Europe.

But for Faitelson, exemplifying with these names was not coherent and he claimed on the internet with a second publication: “Please! Be serious! Tecatito Corona Y Alan Pulido they were dragging ‘their chains’ in search of ‘freedom’… ”.

With the latest movements in the winter signings of Liga MX, Faitelson dared to question the lack of affection for the “colors” of a club, since in previous years the ideology of the institution defended itself against any rival.

When the exchange of Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga for Roberto Alvarado was announced, Faitelson launched his opinion on networks (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

When the exchange of Uriel Antuna Y Alejandro mayorga for Roberto Alvarado, Faitelson released his opinion on networks as each of the players stated that “he was happy” to arrive. And also recently Sebastián Córdova had joined Tigres after leaving America. The analyst of ESPN He evidenced this disappointment by defending the colors of each club.

“Some go, others come. And in the same airport, phrases like these appear: ‘I wanted to play here because it is a big club’. “It was always a dream to defend these colors.” In soccer, identity and love for a t-shirt was long lost. It is a vague memory ”, he wrote.

