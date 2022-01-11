Faitelson considered Marcelo Michel as the ideal coach for Chivas

Faitelson recognized that Marcelo Michel Leaño has the qualities to be Chivas coach (Photo: Instagram / @ davidfaitelson_espn / Twitter)

It only took one day for David Faitelson, commentator of ESPN, talk about the work of Marcelo Michel Leaño in command of Chivas. The helmsman of the Guadalajara obtained its first victory at the start of Grita México Clausura 2022 in a resounding way after defeating Mazatlán 3 – 0, so Faitelson affirmed that Leaño is the right technician for the Flock.

The sports analyst shared his opinion through his section Faitelson’s gaze from ESPN in which he argued how Marcelo Michel has endured criticism and despite this he showed what he is capable of being in command of the from Guadalajara. Although his work was questioned, the strategist of the Flock he put aside the criticism and added his first victory.

And for the panelist of ESPN the best virtue that a tapatio strategist must have lies in his ability to withstand criticism and continue working with his team, as demonstrated by Leaño in his first participation in Grita México 2022.

The authors of the victory annotations were Ángel Zaldívar, Alan Torres and Alexis Vega (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

“You have to accept something, Marcelo Michel Leaño has stoically endured all criticism and has never lost his composure and that is, ironically, one of the qualities that a Chivas coach needs”

On the other hand, the sports journalist also explained what a technician of the rojiblancos he must tolerate and learn to cope throughout his time with the club. “Knowing how to withstand pressure; pressure from the media, criticism, things that are true, things that are invented “, rescued the analyst from ESPN.

During the tapatíos’ debut game in the Liga MX tournament, the local team dominated much of the game and knew how to take advantage of Mazatlan’s oversights to score goals and in the last minutes of the first half they gave the Sinaloans three goals with the that sealed his victory in the Akron stadium. The authors of the annotations were Ángel Zaldívar, Alan Torres and Alexis Vega.

Faitelson shared what Chivas’ weakness is (Photo: Twitter @ LuisOmarTapia)

From Faitelson’s perspective, the gunboats they are not a benchmark to rate the performance of a club Well, the Sinaloans have not qualified for the league and repeatedly finish in the last places of the table. But the way they dominated the match reflected a “Unit“That had not been seen in Guadalajara for a long time, therefore Faitelson recognized this merit for the 34-year-old coach.

“Mazatlán is not a thermometer for anything and anyone, but Chivas shows harmony, despite the criticism that the entire institution has received; from Amaury Vergara, Ricardo Peláez, the coach and the players, there is harmony in the team. I think Marcelo Michel Leaño deserves credit for that.”, He pointed.

Faitelson also shared what Chivas’ weakness is and that is reflected in their performances in matches, the club’s harmony is vital to Chivas And if they want to continue adding, they must maintain a balance in the dressing room, avoid any kind of annoyance between the club’s players and the coaching staff or the directive itself, since that generates a lower performance.

For Faitelson, Michel Leaño has character (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra)



And it is that Striped chivas were the subject of different criticism for the casualties you experienced in the winter market and the way in which the board of directors and the owner of the club have dealt with claims of the fans. Finally, Faitelson closed his opinion with that Chivas has a long way to go in this tournament.

“Up to now Marcelo Michel Leaño shows that he has character, who has responsibility, has endured criticism very well and has been able to unite the group, he has a long way to go “, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

The annotation of Alexis Vega that sentenced the beating of Chivas on Mazatlán

Jake Paul once again challenged Julio César Chávez Jr. to “silence critics”

Why Santiago Solari could miss the America vs Atlas game