Faitelson defended Chucky Lozano for his attitude with Napoli

Lozano got upset about going out of exchange in the Napoli vs Torino game (Photo: REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

Last Sunday, October 17, the group of Naples faced the team of Torino. Despite the fact that the Mexican team Hirving Lozano won with a score of 1 – 0, it was not a good match for him Chucky Lozano since he had a few minutes of play and was upset with the changes he made Luciano Spalletti. The Mexican forward starred in a scene that registered his annoyance.

Given this, different sports commentators spoke about the reaction of Chucky at the time of your change, but one of the sports journalists who defended his attitude was David Faitelson. Through his official Twitter account, he shared his opinion about the forward’s moody reaction, arguing that Lozano has every right to be upset.

Faitelson described the way Chucky responded as normal when he saw the change on the referee’s board (Photo: REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

He began by commenting that the few minutes Hirving was given are cause for annoyance; He entered at minute 59 and left at 89, with just 30 minutes of play on the court, the Neapolitans’ coach decided to change the strategy and removed the Mexican striker. During his participation on the field he had no chance to score.

In addition, Faitelson rated the way the speaker responded as normal. Chucky when he saw the change on the referee’s board, since he got used to seeing the footballer as a starter or was given the confidence to start having more participation on the field.

“It is completely normal for Hirving Lozano to get angry when he goes out of gear after playing just a few minutes. The Naples coach understands it. The Mexican footballer went to the locker room and then celebrated like the whole team as it should … ”, were the words of David Faitelson shared on Twitter.

This is how David Faitelson defended Chucky Lozano (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

How was the annoyance of the Chucky Lozano with el Napoli?

At minute 89 the Aztec footballer left the field to give his place to defender Juan Jesús. The change did not please the Mexican so he went directly to the locker room. According to the Italian press, the medium DANCE Italy revealed that despite the efforts of Lorenzo Insigne to calm him down and encourage him not to leave the bench, he failed to convince him and the Chucky Lozano went to the locker room.

Angry and with few minutes of play, the Mexican forward was not present in the last minutes of the game. With a tight score, Napoli managed to win 1 – 0.

Chucky Lozano only played 30 minutes in Napoli’s last game ((Photo: REUTERS / Ciro De Luca)

Later, the reaction of Lozano’s coach was revealed. At the end of the match, in a press conference, Spalletti spoke about the attitude of the Chucky Lush. And even though he was aware of the forward’s obvious annoyance, he showed no doubt about his change and commented on what prompted him to take such action. Due to the dynamics in the game, he decided on a defensive change.

“Today Lozano did what he had to do, only that the game required me to make that change. I’m very sorry, I hope you understood, I understand your reaction and as a footballer I would have done the same, that is, go straight to the locker room ”.

But he did not detract from the effort of the Pachuca youth squad, he simply did not show the skills he required to win the game. He even regretted the situation that the Aztec player experienced and revealed that at the end of the game he approached with his teammates to celebrate the victory: “When we returned, he congratulated the team. I have five changes and I replace who I want ”, he pointed.

KEEP READING:

José Ramón Fernández congratulated Solari for his results with America: “a great job”

The curious appearance of the Pumas shield in the government image of a municipality of Puebla

The day that José Ramón Fernández argued with Javier Alarcón on a Televisa program