Faitelson defended himself after the goal badly annulled against America: “A lime for which…”

According to the analyst ESPN, Philip Ramos Rizothe America was severely harmed by the arbitration in his match dated 3 vs. TolucaWell, on the brink of halftime, Álvaro Fidalgo he sent to save the ball with a powerful long-distance shot; however, the hissing Adonay Escobedo canceled the goal after reviewing it in the VAR for offside by Henry Martín.

The Mexican striker would have hindered the vision of Tiago Volpiso the referee was called by the video arbitration to put it to his consideration.

After a few minutes of analysis, they marked the offside and the controversy broke out on social networks, one that had already begun due to the rigorous expulsion of Claudio Baeza and from where the inevitable was not left out David Faitelson.

América vs. Toluca: Henry Martín’s offside in Álvaro Fidalgo’s disallowed goal (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

“I think they just took a goal away from him, a legitimate goal for Álvaro Fidalgo… Neither Martín nor Valdés intervene directly in the play… a pity…”, Faitelson mentioned in the first instance through his Twitter account; however, after the clarification of Ramos Rizo’s flagrant error, he defended his customary position that arbitration favors America.

With an ironic and popular saying, Faitelson hinted that the mistake against America is just one among the several times that they have favored thembecause although he did not complete the sentence, he made reference to the fact that “one of lime for which they go of sand”.

This after his partner Curly Bouquets gave his explanation: “Poor criteria of the VAR and Central when disallowing this goal, where the player from America interferes. Frightening, America affected by this lousy decision”, he sentenced through his social networks.

Faitelson defended his position for the badly annulled goal against America: “One of cal…” (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

As if that were not enough, despite affirming that in his opinion he would not have annulled the goal, he declared that it is not for the Azulcremas fans to “tear their clothes” either, since strictly there is interference from Martín.

“Being picky, Henry Martín is interfering in the vision of Thiago Volpi. I insist, before such a great goal, I would not have scored it, but from there to the Americanists “tearing their clothes”, there is a big difference (sic) “, he wrote on his social networks.

How could it be otherwise, the same was expressed about the expulsion to the lock baezawhich he classified as “very rigorous”, in addition to pointing out the arbitration for having ruined the show at the Azteca Stadium.

“The referees and the VAR, to a large extent, are there to impart justice and to take care of the show… Tonight, at the Azteca, they have not fulfilled any of these assignments…”, he sentenced.

Faitelson defended himself after the goal badly annulled against America: “One of lime for which…” (Photo: ESPN)

Finally the America got the win with another great goal from long distance, but now due to the work of the Paraguayan Richard Sánchezwho in the 94th minute hit the ball to give the first three points to the Eagles in the tournament.

Before this annotation, Faitelson threw another small dart: “Better Richard Sánchez’s goal than Álvaro Fidalgo’s… And, in addition, it was valid…”, text he wrote after stating that the team led by Fernando Ortíz was obliged to get the three points, since he had numerical superiority and played for Azteca.

With this 1-0 over Toluca, America reached four units out of a possible nine and garnered the team’s first win of the season, one where they have the goal of being crowned at the end of the year after the strong investment made in the signings of jonathan rodriguez, Néstor Araújo y Juergen Damm.

