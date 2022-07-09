Faitelson defended the possible arrival of Santiago Ormeño to Chivas: “Tradition is not broken”

Santiago Ormeño could reinforce Ricardo Cadena’s Chivas (Photo: Youtube/Fino Boxing,-FPF)

Las Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara would be about to star in one of the most controversial movements in the transfer market. Santiago Ormenoa player born in Mexico City but who defends the shirt of the National Team of Peru, would be in the orbit of the Guadalajara team. Although the signing could break with one of the traditions With more roots in the rojiblanco squad, the commentator David Faitelson defended his arrival.

Given the rumor of the incorporation of the striker from Club León to the team led by Ricardo Cadena, the sports commentator applauded the work of the directive headed by Ricardo Peláez and denied that its incorporation undermines the trait that has given the institution its identity since its foundation in the year 1906.

“Santiago Ormeño would be an important addition for Chivas. I think it’s a great opportunity for him. No tradition is broken. He is Mexican and he will always be Mexican even if he plays for the Peruvian national team,” the sports commentator wrote through his verified Twitter account. @Faitelson_ESPN.

The versions about the incorporation of Ormeño to Club Deportivo Guadalajara regained strength on the night of this Friday, July 8, 2022, when the sports journalist David Medrano talked about it. And it is that the collaborator of Aztec Sports warned about the movement during the broadcast of the match between Mazatlán and the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), corresponding to day 2 of the 2022 Opening.

Meanwhile, the journalist César Luis Merlo posted on his verified Twitter account, @CLMerlowhat: “Santiago Ormeño is a new Chivas reinforcement. Everything has already been agreed with the Lion and in the next few hours he will travel to Guadalajara to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract”.

Throughout its history in Mexican soccer, the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara have claimed their relevance in the national sports arena in a trait linked to nationalism. And it is that in its statute approved during the administration of Jorge Vergara in 2002 it is read that “Only Mexicans by birth can play.”

In that sense, in accordance with section A of article 30 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, “are Mexicans by birth: I.- Those who are born in the territory of the Republic, whatever the nationality of their parents. II.- Those born abroad, children of Mexican parents, of a Mexican mother or of a Mexican father”.

The case of Santiago Ormeño has caused special controversy. Although the player born in Mexico Cityreason that gives him Mexican nationality, and he lived his soccer training in the interior of the country, his father Walter Ormeño Jr. was born in Lima Peru, which gives him the nationality of the South American country. In fact, in June 2021, the striker decided defend the colors of the Peru National Team.

In that sense, in accordance with the statutes of the team and what is indicated in the Magna Carta of the United Mexican States, Ormeño meets what is required to defend the red and white shirt. In the same case are other soccer players such as Alejandro Zendejas, Jesús Padilla, Miguel Ponce, Salvador Reyes de la Peña, Isaac Brizuela, among others who also have dual nationality.

