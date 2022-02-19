Faitelson exploded against El Tri due to the absence of Chucky Lozano against Barcelona

Chucky Lozano has not played with Napoli again due to the shoulder dislocation he suffered against Panama (Photo: Twitter/@TUDNMEX)

Hirving Lozano has experienced one of the most complicated stages of his professional career thanks to the injuries. Although the recurring absence from the courts due to his health condition has not impacted his performance or qualities, missed the opportunity to witness relevant meetings with Napoli, such as his participation in the match against UEFA Europa League Barcelona. For that reason, David Faitelson exploded against the Tricolor.

Through his Twitter account, the controversial communicator of ESPN He launched a severe criticism against the Mexican National Team. “And then we ask why the footballers are so reticent about the national team. Today’s was a perfect night for Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano to show off his great skills at the Camp Nou”posted on his verified profile, @Faitelson_ESPN.

As part of the UEFA Europa League playoffs, the Napoli paid a visit to Barcelona to play the first leg. However, the Mexican striker could not be considered by coach Luca Spalletti because has not completely overcome the dislocation in the shoulder that he suffered in the clash of the National Team against Panama, corresponding to the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022.

Hirving Lozano suffered a shoulder injury during the Concacaf Octagonal Final (Video: TUDN)

His absence was relevant. And it is that at the end of the 90 minutes neither of the two teams could overcome the 1-1 draw, so the technical skills that characterize him could have made the difference in the close encounter. Even the Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernández lamented Lozano’s injury, while recognizing his current football level.

“They have very important casualties like Lobotka, Politano and the same Lozanowho seems to me to be a footballer capable of making a difference on the wing, one on one. He is skillful, unbalanced, he is an important loss for Napoliseems like a good player to me”, he declared before the media at a press conference before playing the round of 16 match.

Although Xavi’s statements were highly relevant, the impact would have been greater if Lozano had not been injured. With the expectation on his shoulders, the Pachuca youth squad could have taken advantage of the spotlight to show off your best version against one of the best teams in the world along the history. Even, thanks to his 26 years of age, he could have been beneficial for a signing in the future.

Barcelona and Napoli staged a draw in the UEFA Europa League without Hirving Lozano on the pitch (Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS)

For those reasons the journalist blamed the National Teamalthough his argument was also directed at the Concacaf. And it is not the first time that the Chucky is forced to leave his profession due to injuries with the national team. On July 11, 2021, during the opening match of the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago, he was the victim of a cunning entrance that left him unconscious and may have compromised his right eye.

Due to the depth of the wound suffered in the left eyebrow, had to undergo surgery to suture. In addition, due to the blow he suffered in the neck, he had to undergo a recovery of just over a month. It was until the August 22, 2021 when he returned to play a match with Napoli in their victory over Venice by the slightest difference.

Despite the injuries, Napoli has not denied Lozano’s call with the Tricolor so far in 2022. Once he returns to the field, and in case his team transcends in the Europa League, he will be able to be the protagonist of the tournament, as in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican National Team . In that case, the talented striker could have the possibility of changing institution at the end of the fair.

