Faitelson overwhelmed the fans of El Salvador prior to the game against El Tri: “His aspirations are very poor”

Mexico will visit tonight the Salvadoran national team to close their cycle of World Cup qualifying matches for the FIFA date. The Tri march as leader of the classification and his arrival in Central American countries always represents something “special” for the locals. So special that even fans of La Selecta they have given a “serenade” in the concentration hotel of the Aztec squad in order to avoid your rest and comply with the old tradition.

David Faitelson, a Mexican journalist questioned the way in which the fans of El Salvador perceive the duel that his squad will have against Mexico. The sportscaster believes that giving a victory to the “Giant of Concacaf” is more valuable than a ticket to the world cup, even stated that if so, his pretensions were pretty poor. On his Twitter account he wrote:

“If for the Salvadoran fans it is more important to beat Mexico than to qualify for a World Cup, their aspirations are really very poor …”

When the national team visits Central American countries, rivals tend to be more fierce and difficult to beat. The desire to beat the superpower that Mexico represents makes the intensity increase, even with the risk of sacrifice football display or tactical order.

In the last confrontation between both teams, Mexico emerged victorious. The match was corresponding to matchday 3 of the Gold Cup. With a lone goal from Luis Chaka Rodríguez, those led by the Tata Martino secured first place in Group A. Similarly, in the last visit to Cuscatlán, the Mexicans emerged with a resounding 3 to 1 in the qualifiers heading to Russia 2018.

David Faitelson also mentioned that soccer is a simple game, that there is no need for various sectors to take it to other areas such as values: “Salvadorans ++ footballers, former footballers, managers, journalists and fans ++ tend to have a serious problem”: confuse the values ​​of passion. One thing is the country, the nation, the flag and another thing is a simple, banal and trivial game called soccer … ”.

“… The day they know how to distance things, they will be better, in soccer, the only area where I can and dare to judge them …” declared the Mexican journalist.

Mexico, years ago, used to be superior against the rivals he is measured against at Concacaf, however, in recent years, the bar has risen and this “superiority” is blurred and blurred. The most recent case was the duel against Canada at the Azteca Stadium, where the North Americans, who do not maintain a positive record in national lands, were standing up and got a draw that to Mexico tasted like defeat because there were deficiencies in the team of the Tata.

Regardless of that revelation against Canada, Mexico found in their next match a rival who did not resist, Honduras. Now, against El Salvador they arrive with a positive inertia.

“Mexico must go for the three points to San Salvador. Individually and collectively, they are better than the Salvadoran team. “El Cuscatlán” is pressing, it is a passionate stage, but up to that point nothing more. When the whistle blows and the ball rolls, it’s just one more game… ”Faitelson posted.

The game will be on the dot at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico, and the directed by Gerardo Martino will have two absences on defense: César Montes (accumulation of cards) and Jorge Sánchez (injury).

