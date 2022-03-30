Faitelson slammed Tri’s performance for Qatar 2022: “Mediocre team”

Mexican National Team and Faitelson (Photo: Reuters / ESPN Capture)

In the absence of playing the last game of the Concacaf qualifier, The Mexican National Team already has its participation in Qatar 2022. So far he has accumulated 25 points and if he beat El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium he would reach 28 points and with this he would secure the third and last direct ticket to the World Cup.

However, the way in which Mexico has played the last Concacaf Octagonal matches has not completely convinced the Mexican fans and sports commentators, since the performance of the Tri on the court he has been left to duty for the ways in which he has won his games.

Thus, David Faitelsonsports commentator for ESPN, shared his position on the matter and called it “mediocre” the performance of the Aztec team before they participate in Qatar 2022.

File photo of Gerardo Martino giving instructions in a training session for the Mexican team. Mexico City, February 11, 2019 (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Through your section Faitelson’s gaze of ESPN, the sports analyst explained the reasons why El Tri will not arrive in its best version at the World Cup and that will not guarantee an outstanding performance.

“Closer to Qatar but far, far from a football level that can guarantee something in that World Cup competition”

For the seasoned sports commentator, the actuality of the set Tricolor it is unstable because it does not show a quality that in previous editions it came to show. According to Faitelson’s analysis, having competed in Concacaf hinted that the Aztec team had no complicated rivals, which is why they will be in Qatar 2022.

questioned the quality of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccer since it forced Mexico to compete with “mediocre” countries, according to Faitelson, so the National Team also became a low-quality team.

Mexican Soccer Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

“This is how the Mexican team is: completely lost in football matters; without form, without funds and bless again the low quality, the mediocrity of this football area in which we did have to play, but in which unfortunately Mexico is lost and becomes a medium and mediocre team and it reaches him today with 25 points”.

On the other hand, he analyzed each one of the footballers that Martino has used in his starting eleven and affirmed that from Edson Álvarez onwards -that is, the offensive zone- is non-existent because each of the midfielders and forwards have not done their job.

Mexico’s technical director, Gerardo Martino, greeting striker Raúl Jiménez. Azteca Stadium, Mexico City. February 2, 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

He spoke mainly about the strikers that Tata Martino has lined up in front: Jesús Tecatito Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Chucky Lozano, who was named among the fans Tricolor’s “scoring trident”but that until the penultimate day of the octagonal, have not appeared.

“From Edson Álvarez onwards, through Héctor Herrera, through Charly Rodríguez, through the famous trident that does not exist; the Tecatito Corona is totally unstable”

On the other hand, he accepted the Tepeji wolf he stopped being the same since his skull fracture in November 2021, while the Napoli striker has been unable to connect with the team.

“Raúl Jiménez is not the same after the incident he had in the Premier League and Chucky Lozano plays his game, “he said.

(Foto: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

And it is that the low number of goals throughout the World Cup qualifiers, Mexico won their games with scores with little difference, such was the case with their last duel against Honduras. An annotation of Edson Álvarez gave the Tri victory and with it his pass to Qatar 2022but throughout the 90 minutes no more plays were generated.

The Tricolor’s last game will be against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Central Mexico.

