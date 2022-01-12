Faitelson thrashed Piojo Herrera for criticizing Santiago Solari

David Faitelson criticized Miguel Herrera for talking about Santiago Solari (Photos: ESPN // Reuters // Cuartoscuro)

Contrary to what the fans expected, matchday 1 of Grita México Clausura 2022 left a large number of surprises. Among them stood out a stranger episode of anger that starred Santiago Solari in the visit of Club América to Puebla. Although he received an expulsion for the act, the criticism was immediate. It was even Miguel Herrera, coach of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), who was compared with Coapa’s coach, although for his comment he received criticism from David Faitelson.

Through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist referred to the statements that the Mexican strategist made when comparing his controversies with that shown by Solari. Although he agreed with him, he launched a harsh criticism of his present with those of the UANL and recommended to take care of his own instead of continuing to wait for what happened in Mexico City.

“Miguel Herrera may be right when he says that, if he had had the rudeness of Santiago Solari, a major scandal would be generated, but it seems to me that he would have to take care of his own, which is Tigres and which is not an easy company ”, he stated on his verified Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN.

Santiago Solari exploded against referee Óscar Mejía in Puebla vs América and ended up expelled (Photo: Capture / Azteca Deportes)

And it is that, one day before making his debut in the semester, the Louse He was questioned about Solari’s indiscipline. In his reply he did not dare to hint at the type of sanction he might merit, although he said that “What is clear to me is that if it were that Miguel Herrera would be a national scandal right now, but it is not and now, let the Federation decide. We are thinking about Tigres and changing our behavior to be better ”, at a press conference.

The minute 31 of the third match of matchday 1, when the referee showed the first red card. After falling to the ground and making contact with the leg of the Puebla rival, Roger Martínez was booked by referee Óscar Mejía. Noticing the decision, Solari ran to the band where the character was located and began to claim angrily within the game rectangle. It was then that the whistling showed him the red card.

In accordance with the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), the conduct warrants a suspension match. On the other hand, according to information from ESPN, in the identity card delivered by the judge to the body It was not specified that the Argentine had issued some kind of insult or verbal aggression. Although the scene was scandalous, it only consisted of the claim to the times that the Colombian striker was knocked down and the rival was not admonished.

The controversy that would have motivated the departure of PIojo Herrera from the America bench is a conflict that he sustained in a Concachampions match, against LAFC, in December 2020 (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

So far, the FMF Disciplinary Commission has not confirmed the number of matches in which Santiago Solari will no longer have a presence on the field. However, the journalist David medrano assured that the suspension will be for a single match, the one corresponding to matchday 3 against Atlas, since he only protested a decision and he did not insult the authority.

Miguel Herrera’s personality has been recognized since he was a professional soccer player. This trait transcended his role as a coach, although it has caused conflicts on more than one occasion, both on and off the field. Even, his departure from Club América was announced after participating in a brawl on the pitch, when after the elimination of the Concachampions that suffered at the hands of the LAFC, He exchanged some blows with members of the rival coaching staff.

Another of his most memorable episodes of anger was when, after playing the Gold Cup as national coach, he hit to commentator Christian Martinoli, an event that cost him his job. With this precedent, one of the conditions imposed to reach the Tigres bench was regulate their behavior, a situation that, until now, has been under its control.

