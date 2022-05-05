Faitelson told why André Marín did not betray José Ramón

Faitelson explained that André Marín did not betray José Ramón Fernández (Photos: Instagram/@joseramonfernandeza/@davidfaitelson_espn//Facebook/ André Marín)

Within Mexican sports television, one of the most controversial episodes that interested the public was the departure of José Ramón Fernández from TV Azteca in 2006. Although he was the most emblematic figure of the channel and the forerunner of various sports projects in Aztec Sportsresigned and later joined ESPN.

One of the versions that circulated about his departure from the Ajusco company was a “treason” by collaborators of his own team and among the culprits that he himself pointed out Joserra went to Andre Marin. Although that version was believed for many years, David Faitelson came out to tell a different version in which he stated that the current collaborator of Fox Sports He did not carry out any act of treason.

The controversial sports commentator introduced the subject in an interview with the Golden Scorpion and gave clues as to why Marin was not the executioner at the end of the career of Joserra in TV Aztecawas in conversation with Ignacio Ghost Suarez for the podcast The Phantasmagoric in which Faitelson told the other side of the story and “cleaned up” Marin’s image.

Faitelson gave clues as to why it was not a betrayal of André Marín with Joserra in an interview with the Golden Scorpion (Photo: video youtube/ PelucheEn ElEstuche)

The first thing he defended was the argument that the betrayal did not happenbeing one of the closest collaborators to José Ramón Fernández, was present in that controversial episode of channel azteca and gave credibility to his version in which he pointed out that the people themselves were the ones who gave rise to the idea of ​​André Marín’s betrayal of Joserra. He also pointed out that at the time, both parties released inflammatory comments.

“I mean when I talk about the subject and I dare to say that André Marín did not betray José Ramón at the start of TV Azteca the thing is I was thereAnd of course no one is going to tell me. I think that in the end urban legends are generateda lot of misinformation is generated and, well, a lot of things are also said in the heat of things”

It should be remembered that months after the experienced sports journalist left the company, he gave different interviews to national media in which spoke of a betrayal and even a plot against him. But the current driver of Spicy Soccer He was forceful in defending his former partner.

José Ramón Fernández accused André Marín of betraying him (Illustration: Infobae México)

“André Marín, I confirm, did not betray José Ramón in any way, he did not betray anyone”

David Faitelson He was part of the generation of sports journalists who collaborated with Joserra and that they were students close to the also sports chronicler since imevision Until the consolidation of Aztec Sports. That is why he worked closely with André Marín, so from his experience he shared with him Ghost Suárez how was his relationship with Marín.

In relation to the personality of the current collaborator of Fox SportsFaitelson confirmed that Marín has his peculiarities, but that they are not a sufficient argument to say that he betrayed the trust of José Ramón Fernández.

André Marín is a current Fox Sports collaborator (Photo: Instagram/@lopezdoriga)

“André was always very professional, very dedicated; He had some questions about his personality, but well, each person has our virtues and our defects, “he explained.

By last the pupil of Joserra He remembered his years on the Ajusco television station and recalled what it was like to work with André Marín: “I worked with André for many years and the only thing I received from him was the support and he was a very decent guyprofessional and who was always willing to help and work for the group.

Almost 16 years have passed since José Ramón stopped collaborating with TV Azteca and to date, different versions of what happened in that controversial episode of Mexican television continue to come out.

