Faitelson warned Tata Martino’s “ultimatum” with the Tri

A few days before the match against Jamaica is played, Faitelson issued a warning to the Tri strategist (Photo: REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

The Mexican team will resume its activity for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The team of Gerardo Tata Martino will assume the commitment to return to the first place in the standings having lost to the United States and Canada in the final qualifiers of 2021.

The performance shown by Tata reflected on the field has given way for different sports analysts criticize the work of the Argentine coach with the national team. David Faitelson, commentator of ESPN, is one of them and has not lost sight of Martino’s results.

A few days before the game is played against Jamaica, Faitelson launched a warning to the strategist Tri and what could happen if he does not get a victory in his first game of 2022. Through his official Twitter account, the sports analyst explained that the commitment against the Jamaicans became a date “forced” to obtain a victory.

Mexico was in third place in the octagonal with 14 points after losing against the USA and Canada (Photo: USA TODAY/Trevor Ruszkowski)

And it is that after losing to Canada, Mexico was in third place in the octagonal with 14 points, so it could compromise your direct pass to the World Cup. With this in mind, David Faitelson explained that if Gerardo Martino does not achieve the expected victories, his continuity at the head of the Mexican National Team would be in doubt.

rated from “ultimatum” the duel next Thursday, January 27, because if he Tricolor loses again, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) could take actions to remove the Tata Martino, according to the presenter of Spicy Soccer.

“Ultimatum for “El Tata”? The continuity of Gerardo Martino has never been in doubt, but it could be tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or perhaps in eight days. The need and urgency of having a triumphant FIFA date and abundant in points prevails…”

Through Twitter, Faitelson hit Tata Martino and launched an “ultimatum” (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Among the last games that the Mexican National Team will face to seek its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup is Jamaica (January 27), Costa Rica (January 30) and Panama (February 2); The last two games will be on the field of the Azteca Stadium, so they have greater weight, as they are commitments in which the aztec set is local is forced to win at home.

In a second publication, Faitelson analyzed that if the Tri is unable to defeat the Jamaican National Team convincingly, and subsequently the Ticos and the Panamanians, the quality of play of the Aztec team would not give for a World Cup, that is to say, that before thinking about the combinations to reach the playoffs, losing the last duels would sentence the Mexican team.

“Before any addition, subtraction, division and other equations, let’s put it this way: if Mexico is not capable of beating Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, then… why “the hell” does he want to go to a World Cup?” on his Twitter account.

In a second publication, Faitelson analyzed that if El Tri is not capable of defeating the Jamaican National Team convincingly, the quality of the Aztec team would not be enough for a World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

The Mexican team has experienced different ups and downs in the resumption of its activity after the pause due to COVID-19, the defeats against the United States, the fines and vetoes of the fans for the homophobic scream and the various casualties due to injury that he has experienced, the Tata Martino has been involved in a series of complications to render results.

It is not the first time that David Faitelson has expressed himself in such a way about the helmsman of the Mexican team, since since he lost the leadership of the concacaf octagon, the sports analyst has been given the task of pointing out the weaknesses of Martino’s strategy and now pointed to his possible departure if he does not qualify for the World Cup, a fact that would mean a blow to the FMF and Mexican soccer.

