Faitelson warned that if America loses against Monterrey “they would fall from their cloud”

The final of Concachampions is yet to come and only one will be able to emerge victorious. And the analysis regarding who would be the most damaged or who has more obligations to win has not been long in coming. For David Faitelson It is clear, through his social networks he explained that America carries more pressure even if it lives a better time than the Rayados, but even with that condition it is still a favorite.

“America is the favorite tonight, but games must be played and trophies must be won …”

“América is a team designed to win finals. A defeat tonight I would bring them down from the cloud in which they have long prostrated. For me, they have the same or even more pressure than Rayados… ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

In addition, Faitelson also stated in ESPN the reasons why each outfit should raise the glass. The arguments in favor of Striped sThey focus on the fact that they are one of the most powerful payrolls, they have an experienced strategist and the local factor. About The Eagles the reason for a forced victory lies in the essence and history of the institution.

“The Concacaf Champions League match, which awards a ticket to the Club World Cup, is a precious match for both teams. For Monterrey because it is a very expensive squad, perhaps the most expensive in the entire history of Mexican soccer, with a coach with a lot of experience and worth like Javier Aguirre, playing in his stadium, with his people, Monterrey is obliged ”.

“On the other side is America, a team made to win trophies. Nobody imagines America without trophies, it is a team that when they see a trophy they have to go, win it and take it to their showcases in Coapa. He has no other way out, “said the journalist in The Faitelson Look.

America has already missed a championship against The gang. Ran the final of the Apertura 2019 when the royals went to the Azteca Stadium to take away the league championship from the Azulcremas. A penalty shoot-out was enough for those still led by Miguel Herrera to succumb. Since then, Coapa’s men have not played a final match again.

For its part, the ram of the Eagles, Roger Martinez, declared that this match is not about a rematch: “A lot of people see it that way, but honestly that was behindYou have to think about what is now, in the present, it will be a very nice game. We are America and we have to go out to win the game, we know how important and great the America shirt is, to defend it, each one to do the things that are demanded and with the favor of God, everything will turn out well, “said the Colombian for TUDN.

In case of being victorious from the Steel giant, Santiago Solari would win his first trophy commanding America. In addition, his pupils are emerging as wide favorites to win the Grita México 2021. Today they are already classified to the league as solo leaders.

David Faitelson made it clear that failure will be imminent for some of the clubs. In addition to that he also held Solari responsible in the event of a defeat, since the journalist believes that to be the strategist of the Azulcremas the only valid parameter are the championships.

“There is no other way to measure a coach of America other than with the trophy count that takes to the windows of Coapa …” sentenced the journalist on Twitter.

