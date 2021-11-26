Faitelson’s brutal criticism of America for the match against Pumas: “Small team”

David Faitelson criticized Santiago Solari’s team for their performance in the first half of the match against Pumas (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Reuters)

The debut of the Eagles from America in the league of Grita Mexico Opening 2021 and his inoperative game on the field generated various questions among national media characters. Those led by Santiago Solari were almost completely outmatched during the first half of the match against Pumas and what is worse, they did not manage to get dangerously close to the opposing goal.

One of the main detractors of azulcremas, David Faitelson, did not miss the opportunity to throw everything against the team and its performance on the field of the University Stadium. “America’s miserable posture in the first half … As a “small team”… ”, Wrote the analyst of ESPN through his official Twitter account.

Minutes later Faitelson returned to the charge and questioned the Coapa club once again because of what his players continued to demonstrate on the field of play throughout the second 45 minutes. “The greatest?” … Go take a cold shower, Americanists … “reads one of his social media posts.

The commentator went with everything against America through social networks (Photo: Twitter Capture)

During the week leading up to the quarterfinal game, Faitelson was accurate in mentioning that from his point of view, the Eagles they were the main candidate to raise the title of Liga Mx. However, it seems that all change in the blink of an eye, as the journalist was dissatisfied with what happened in the meeting against those led by Andrés Lilini.

“America tramples on its history. You can’t go out like this in a league. What a shame! ”Said David.

The approach of the azulcremas was notoriously defensive throughout the first leg against Pumas, a situation that did not please the fans at all and disconcerted Faitelson, who threw himself against the team’s strategist. “Santiago Solari is shameless… It is incredible that he has managed Real Madrid. With this position, he mocks the history of America. It’s not okay… ”, he said.

The Eagles were dedicated to holding the score and looking for an opportunity in counterattacks and long balls. The clearest goal situations were mostly for the Pumas and even, in the final minutes of the second half, they got a score that made the rocky property vibrate, however, to the disappointment of the fans, the goal was invalidated by an out-of-place shutdown.

América and Pumas tied without goals in the first leg of the quarterfinals (Photo: Instagram / @ pumasmx)

“America is a great and historic team …You can not appear like that in a league. He has come to watch his back to CU. America is a team that must always propose the game and seek victory… ”, declared Faitelson.

In this way, the start of the actions of the final phase of the tournament has not left the spectators happy, especially due to the expectation that the Big Party generated for three weeks while the FIFA date was being played. “The start of the league was a mess… The general leader went to the University City to speculate. Unpresentable.”, the controversial commentator pointed out.

Despite the Americanists They did not show their superiority on the field that allowed them to position themselves as the absolute leader of the regular championship, they managed to obtain a tie without annotations. It seems that everything will be defined next Saturday on the Azteca Stadium field and those of Solari will only need to draw to be victorious and reach the semifinals.

