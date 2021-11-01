Faitelson’s brutal critique of America’s performance

America lost 2-1 to Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

After America lose with a 2 – 1 marker in view of Blue Cross in the well-known “young classic”, the criticisms of Santiago Solari’s work did not wait. With his performance in the last two games he has played, they were enough for the sports journalist, David Faitelson, question the moment that the Americanist group is going through at this time.

Through his official Twitter account, he argued that the Coapa team entered a late “crisis”, because it is a bad moment so that the azulcremas do not add victories. The closing of the Scream Mexico 2021 is very close, so a losing streak is not the best scenario to reach a league.

The sportscaster from ESPN stated that The Eagles they chose a “bad moment” to embark on a scenario of defeats that they classified as a “crisis”.

He questioned his performance in the games classified as classics of the MX League (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“The reality is that America chose a very bad time to get into a crisis… ”, He published on his official Twitter account. In addition, he also spoke about the work of the Argentine coach with the Americanists. He questioned his performance in the games classified as classics of the MX League, as he explained that winning those games are of vital importance, especially for those who occupy the bench of the Eagle Nest.

He also compared it to Miguel Louse Herrera, the former club coach. In Herrera’s career at the helm of America, he did not lose the classic games, but he got the result that the board and the fans expected. Faitelson took this scenario as a parameter to compare it.

“It seems that, unlike Miguel Herrera, Santiago Solari The Classics are not given to him … A fundamental item for the coaches of America … ”, he argued on social networks.

“The reality is that neither America nor Cruz Azul seem to have, today, solid arguments from a champion,” argued Faitelson (Photo: EFE / Carlos Ramírez)

The fans showed their annoyance to the administration of Santiago Banos, the club’s sports director, to the extent that the hashtag # OutsideBaths has become a trend. The followers of the América club blamed him for being responsible for taking the club to such instances for dealing with the footballers.

Although Solari is in command of America and takes a fixed course to the league, his defeat in Concachampions and now in Liga MX they generated criticism. At the end of the game, Solari spoke about the work of his players and pointed out that they gave their best on the field and pointed out that the tie would have been preferred but the playing conditions were not met.

“Today the team made a great effort, we had to refresh, the players who entered gave their all. The game was tied until the last second and I think that would have been a fair final result for what was seen in the total development, “he explained.

Faitelson spoke about the classic Blue Cross vs. America (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

Although Cruz Azul beat the tournament leader and he is shaping up to defend his title of champion of the First Division of Mexico, for Faitelson neither of the two clubs have the profile to add another star to his shield.

He explained that neither of the two clubs has the necessary profile to be crowned Liga MX champion. But he stressed that both already have one foot in the league and there are different possibilities for anyone to reach the league.

“The truth is that neither América nor Cruz Azul seem to have, today, solid arguments of a Champion. And yet both will be in the league and both will be candidates. I think we are facing one of the “most open” tournaments in the history of Mexican soccer… ”, said Faitelson.

