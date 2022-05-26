Faitelson’s criticism of Canelo Álvarez for choosing Golovkin: “He turned Bivol around”

Canelo Álvarez had the possibility of exercising a rematch clause against Bivol for the month of September (Photos: CUARTOSCURO / Instagram @bivol_d)

Saul Alvarez made the third fight official against Gennady Golovkin for the next one September, 17ththe day on which the long-awaited trilogy will be completed against the Kazakh fighter who put him in serious trouble in 2017 and 2018, years in which the Mexican cgot a draw and a win within middleweight.

Four years after their last clash, they will face each other again, but now with the great unknown about the boxing present of Canelo Álvarezwho will arrive after being defeated by Dmitry Bivol in light heavyweight, so the sensations are different from those budgeted at the beginning of the year, when the fight was agreed.

Because Saul had to drop immediate rematch against Bivolwhich was embodied in the contract, the criticism did not wait and one of the first to leave was David Faitelson, who applauded the decision of Canelo but he left a message that sparked controversy:

“El Canelo, as we say colloquially, ‘turns around’ Bivol. Hardly, he will fight again at 175 pounds…”

Faitelson criticized the choice of Canelo Álvarez: “He turned Bivol around” (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

And it is that in Faitelson’s eyes, the reason why Álvarez will return to the division where he reigned during 2021 to face Golovkin, has as its main axis regain confidence in the ring and prevent a second straight loss in his career.

“The Canelo deviates from the route, avoids ==for now== Bivol, returns to his weight and seeks to regain confidence with the trilogy against Golovkin… Does well. Better safe than sorry…”, the analyst wrote through his Twitter account, where he already made it clear that going up to 175 pounds was too much of a challenge for the Jalisco champion.

Everything seems to indicate that the fight between GGG y Canelo it will be at 168 pounds, so the man from Guadalajara will defend his absolute super middleweight reign against one of the most popular nemesis of his careerwho has repeatedly claimed to have defeated Saúl in previous fights.

Third fight between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin confirmed. (Photo: Twitter/@Canelo)

And it is that this Tuesday, Canelo Álvarez He went out on his social networks to make the fight official for September, where he announced that in the coming weeks more related information will be released, with the weight and place as the main doubts of the fans.

“I am very happy to bring you the best fights and this will not be the exception. It’s time to finish what we started and defend our titles #CaneloGGG3 this September 17 👊🏻🇲🇽 Headquarters to be confirmed”, wrote the man from Guadalajara.

A day before he had already hinted that the Kazakh would be his next rival in September, so speculation immediately began about the rivals that could be played by Dmitry Bivol for a similar date, with the aim of envisioning the rematch in early 2023.

Gennady Golovkin was unable to beat Canelo Alvarez on the scorecards during both bouts in 2017 and 2018 (AP Photo/John Locher)

“It is certain that let’s go back in september, we return as soon as possible, ”Canelo explained to some media. “We have the September date and these days, today, tomorrow, the day after, we are going to negotiate the fight, which obviously has to wait a bit. I think the two most important fights in boxing right now: the fight with Golovkin and the rematch with Bivol”, he sentenced.

In this way he also confirmed that will return at 175 poundsSince his defeat against Bivol took place, he made it clear that he would try to dominate the light heavyweight again against the Russian fighter, who will now have to make a defense of his belt.

