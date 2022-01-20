Faitelson’s demand for the “Tri” ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Mexico will play its automatic pass to Qatar 2022 in the next World Cup qualifiers (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The Mexican team your last chance to qualify automatically for the Qatar World Cup 2022. With one more date from the Concacaf octagonal, those led by Gerardo Tata Martino will try to have a good performance in their home games at the Aztec stadium and so dream of the World Cup.

But after the announcement of One of Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), on the new measures to identify fans who use the homophobic cry, David Faitelson faced the Tri and asked for a series of results before thinking about the sanctions to the public.

The sports commentator shared in his opinion piece of ESPN that, before the FMF worries about the performance of its spectators, the national team must show greater determination on the pitch game and win matches.

Femexfut announced new measures to monitor and punish fans who engage in homophobic or discriminatory acts (Photo: USA TODAY/Erich Schlegel)

After the defeats he experienced in November 2021 with which he lost the leadership of Concacaf, Faitelson pointed out that what was shown by the Tri the next January 30th Y February 2 will reflect his quality of competition for Qatar.

Not having the expected results against Costa Rica and Panama, for Faitelson, the Tricolor should not compete in the highest international soccer tournament.

“If Mexico doesn’t have the football to beat Costa Rica and Panama in each, then it has nothing to do in Qatar 2022″

Faitelson asked Tata Martino to diversify his summoned list (Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Sura)

He also talked about the players than the Tata could summon for the next FIFA date and recognized that new faces would have the opportunity to shine with the Mexican National Team after the two setbacks against the United States and Canada.

Despite the “veto” of Javier Chicharito Hernández, the analyst ESPN He considered that Martino should consider him for his latest results.

“There are some names that could be eye-catching on the list of the senior team that will travel to Kingston and then receive Costa Ricans and Panamanians: Javier Hernandez (officially not banned), Santiago Gimenez, Plum Lira, Rodolfo Cota, Gerardo Arteaga, Salvador Reyes, Fernando Navarro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Alfonso González, Aldo Rocha, Rodolfo Pizarro, Diego Lainez, JJ Macías and even Arsenal youth, Marcelo Flores”, he wrote.

The FMF will implement new rules to identify people who attend the Azteca Stadium when Mexico plays (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)



In the context of the protocol that the FMF will implement to identify people who attend the Azteca Stadium, Faitelson considered that it is an alarming measure due to the lack of education in the stands.

But regardless of the number of fans that attend each home game of the Tri, the sports analyst argued that the national team has the obligation to qualify for the world cup with or without fans in their stadiums.

For David, the number of people who support the Aztec team has no influence on what they do on the field.

“Mexico should qualify for the World Cup based on its highest soccer level and not on whether the Azteca is full, half empty or has an ‘experimental fanbase,’” Faitelson concluded.

The national team has the obligation to qualify for the World Cup, according to Faitelson (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

It should be remembered that for the following matches of the Tri as a local in the Azteca they will be played without fans despite the insistence of the FMF for removing the FIFA sanction. In consecuense There will be no ticket sales to the public.

But, with the aim of testing the new rules of the Federation for the registration of the public, he will take a group of 2 thousand people to the matches against Costa Rica Y Panama with the purpose of studying and putting into practice the new control of the fans, as well as eradicate homophobic behaviour.

Within the warnings he shared One of Luisa stand out: if the fan says the phrase “eh p***o” he will be evicted from the place and will be banned for five years of the Tri matches.

