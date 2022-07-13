This July 12, Julio Cesar Chavez reached 60 years of age and celebrated it with all kinds of reactions from his close people, analysts and journalists from the boxing world, among whom I highlight the inevitable David Faitelsonwith whom he has been friends for several years.

Via ESPNFaitelson sent him an endearing birthday congratulations, in which in addition to making it clear that he is “the best Mexican boxer in history”, recognized the discipline and courage he needed to be able to leave the vices in which he was involvedespecially after his retirement.

“One wonders what Julio César Chávez’s greatest achievement may have been… I consider him the best Mexican boxer of all time, without a doubt, and he has a respected, privileged place among the best boxers in the world. Now ironically I think the biggest triumph of his career comes today, when he can suddenly turn 60 years old”, The journalist began to describe through a video of the chain.

Faitelson’s emotional congratulations to Julio César Chávez: “His main victory is outside the ring (Photo: Special)

“Believe me, there was a moment in Chavez’s career that seemed like he wasn’t going to get too far in terms of age. His career had already ended, completely sunk in the world of excesses, drugs, alcohol ”

Those were the words with which he recognized the force he had to use Julio Cesar Chavez to be able to abandon drugs, the same one that made him one of the most impressive boxers in the world and that has kept him sober for more than 12 years.

“I believe that Chávez’s main victory came outside the ring, inside the ring he was the best of all, without a doubt. he is above Rubén Olivares, Napoles Butter, Salvador Sánchez, Canelo Álvarez, Erick Morales, Ricardo Lópezor the one you tell me. Happy birthday to the great and unrepeatable Julio César Chávez”, sentenced Faitelson.

In 2019 Julio César Chávez was present at his tribute “Tribute to the King”, where he fought against “Naughty” Arce (Photo: OMAR MARTÍNEZ / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

And it is that the problems of addiction on the part of Chávez have marked him in front of public opinion and have even made him an example to follow regarding recovery, since he managed to overcome the problems and even found rehabilitation centers with his name.

Recently during an interview with ESPN, Julio César told what his greatest desire is in his 60 years of lifewhere how could it be otherwise, asked to stay away from that problem with strong drugs and beat a new addiction, the cigar.

“You know that when you leave one addiction, you pick up another. I took the cigarette, fortunately I am a person who has the habit of exercising every dayat my age, at my 60 years, it is the habit that has stayed with me”, mentioned the Caesar of Boxing.

Julio César Chávez turned 60 years old on July 12, 2022 (Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz)



The Mexican Grand Champion I accept that It will not be an easy challenge but that he will do everything possible to carry it out and thus have a healthy life from the age of 60 onwards, for which he will be put to the test in a new challenge against addictions, one that affects thousands of citizens around the world.

Previously the mr knockout shared how he would celebrate his life anniversary, and it would be with a exhibition fight. Chávez González would come out of retirement to star in a contest higher up in the ring with the aim of Extend your legacy to younger generations.

