Faitelson’s hint to Liga MX for the privatization of matches: “Impossible to watch soccer” (Photos: Ig/@davidfaitelson_espn Fb/Liga BBVA MX)

This July 26, the Liga MX had five soccer games on the same day during the week, which for hundreds of fans had important restrictions to be able to tune in, since their broadcasts were not only on private television, but also they were for different and multiplatform television stations.

Faced with this difficulty in watching Mexican soccer, one that has been creating an echo around it for several weeks, one of the most popular voices in the Mexican media launched a hint through its social networks to put the topic back on trend, although without getting into no direct problem.

“Between so much soccer, impossible to watch soccer…”

Those were the words of the commentator of ESPN about the moment that Mexican soccer is currently experiencing, because today the Liga MX it distributes its broadcasts in a very fragmented and different way every weekend, so in addition to needing extra payments to see the Mexican teams, it is difficult to know on which platform they broadcast them.

Faitelson’s hint to Liga MX for the privatization of matches: “Impossible to watch soccer” (Photo: ESPN)

This July 26, none of them could be broadcast on open television and they joined with highly renowned international friendlies, such as the games between the FC Barcelona vs Juventus and the America vs Real Madridwhich were also on private TV and left a large part of the population without the possibility of accessing football.

Televisa will go to: America, Atlas, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Necaxa, Pumas, Santos, Tigres and Toluca; however, the Chapultepec television station could exclusively send some matches to its private TV channel STUDYbesides that in others it shares transmissions with other channels and at Necaxa they will pass it exclusively through their platform VIX.

TV Azteca will transmit to: Atlas, Chivas, Mazatlán, Puebla and Santos Laguna; nevertheless, exclusively they will only have sweet potato growers and Sinaloans.

Fox Sports will go on private television to: Juárez FC, León, Monterrey, Pachuca, Querétaro, Toluca and Tijuana.

ESPN broadcast on private television only to saint Louis.

Izzy will go through your channel passionate a: Atlas, Chivas and Tigres, which will have exclusive matches on this channel.

Additionally, Claro Sports will go through again Youtube for free León y Pachuca.

Faitelson’s hint to Liga MX for the privatization of matches: “Impossible to watch soccer” (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

Recently his own William Ochoareferring to the Mexican team and captain of America clubexpressed himself in this regard and shook the way in which transmission rights are distributed.

“I think that Mexican soccer, if it is difficult to see it outside of Mexico, now it is also being difficult to see it in Mexico. It is getting complicated to be able to watch the league matches with so many places, so many platforms and so much to pay to watch a game”, expressed the Mexican goalkeeper.

“People no longer know where to go to watch a game when they are not in the stadium (…) Without a doubt, the line to follow in the future is to seek unification of the Mexican league and that it can be seen in other places”

These last words of Ochoa go in the direction of the sale of unified television rightsespecially for the foreign market, since currently any television station from another country needs to negotiate directly with each club in order to broadcast their matches, which makes it difficult to export Mexican soccer to other markets.

In that sense, one of the most sensible proposals would be to be able to package the transmission of all the matches and sell it evenly, both in Mexico and abroad, to later distribute the profits among the clubs; however, because several teams have owners who also own Mexican television stations, the project presents several problems.

KEEP READING:

Memo Ochoa criticized Liga MX for its broadcasts: “You don’t know where to watch a game”

How much do the tickets cost to see the debut of Dani Alves in the Pumas vs Mazatlan

Maribel Domínguez broke the silence to ask for respect for her investigation: “I will abide by any decision”