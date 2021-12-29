Faitelson’s opinion that evidenced the lack of “love for the jersey” in Liga MX

The signings for him Closing 2022 They have surprised more than one since the different players who have changed teams demonstrated how vulnerable affection and belonging to the colors of an institution can be, or at least this was evidenced David Faitelson.

Sportscaster from ESPN He shared his opinion on the most recent signings he starred in on his social networks Blue Cross, Chivas Y TigersAs each club took those who were figures in their teams, now as new signings, each player argued the joy that they were allowed to change clubs.

From Sebastian Cordova to the most recent exchange of Uriel Antuna Y Alejandro mayorga evidenced the easy way in which players quickly forget the “Love” for the shirt that they defended at the time. For Faitelson, the idea of ​​loving a club for its philosophy and identity was a thing of the past.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga arrived in the capital to dress in the colors of Cruz Azul (Photo: León Lecanda ESPN)

Through his official Twitter account, he wrote a message in which he expressed his dissatisfaction with the way in which the different people have expressed themselves. “Bomb” signings of Liga MX and the way in which the identity with the club and the fans was put aside.

This was published by Faitelson on social networks:

“Some go, others come. And in the same airport, phrases like these appear: ‘I wanted to play here because it is a big club’. “It was always a dream to defend these colors.” In soccer, the identity and love for a jersey was lost a long time ago. It is a vague memory ”

(Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

And it is that this Monday afternoon it was confirmed that Antuna and Mayorga will play with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022 after the exchange with Chivas was finalized, in which Roberto Alvarado migrated to Perla Tapatia to be an element of the worksheet Marcelo Michel Leaño.

Among the statements that each player gave on their arrival in the new city where they will play, he highlighted that the majority said that “I was happy” by new opportunity that they had to continue adding fruits in their careers as professional footballers.

When the Sorcerer Antuna arrived in Mexico City, spoke briefly with the press and shared his excitement for playing with The Celestial Machine.

Roberto Alvarado is the first reinforcement of Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

“All I knew was that Cruz Azul loved me, He went to the club that I chose because I identified myself in a way with the club and I felt it suited my style a lot of game ”, affirmed. While Mayorga also shared the emotion and commitment generated by reaching the capital squad:

“At the end of the day I am focused on working, it is a very important challenge that I am going to take one hundred percent. I am committed to giving one hundred percent on the field “

For Faitelson, these remarks left in oblivion what it meant for them to have played in Chivas. He even questioned the ability of the Flock to train players in their quarry: “How long has it been since the Chivas quarry produced a star-class footballer? From “El Chicharito” Hernández? ”, He wrote on his Twitter profile.

Córdova also spoke in the same way about what it meant to reach Tigres after leaving America (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresOficial)

Who also expressed himself positively on his arrival at his new club was the Louse Alvarado as he showed his happiness and what it means to compete in Chivas. “I am very happy to be here, it is a new challenge and I am very happy, arriving at Chivas I know what it represents for the fans, I have come to give my maximum and I am happy for this challenge,” he told the press upon his arrival in Guadalajara .

Finally Córdova also spoke in the same way about what it meant to reach Tigres after leaving America:

“I have very clear objectives here, also very happy, the fans are one of the bestIf not the best, I wish the best for me, for the club, for the fans. Hopefully it will be a quick adaptation tournament and looking for a championship or something for nothing. Happy to be with Miguel Herrera, a fantastic club, the fans, I’m very happy and doing everything possible to help, “he told the media.

