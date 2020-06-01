Faith Evans Arrested After Domestic Dispute With Love And Hip Hop Star

Since what feels just like the very starting of their marriage, Faith Evans and Stevie J have needed to downplay rumors, hypothesis and whispers about their relationship. Precisely the place issues have stood at any given level is unclear, however the two allegedly stopped following one another on social media for a time frame. He’s additionally had his share of tweets that raised a number of eyebrows, although it’s unclear whether or not they had been even about this relationship or common feedback about life. Clearly, this incident will solely enhance the amount of the rumors, however it’s crucial to notice the specifics of what transpired listed here are nonetheless very a lot an open-ended query.