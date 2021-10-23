Faizabad railway junction renamed, will now be known as ‘Ayodhya Cantt’, UP executive’s resolution

New Delhi: The title of Faizabad Railway Junction Identify Modified in Uttar Pradesh has been modified. Now Faizabad Railway Junction will probably be referred to as Ayodhya Cantt. Yogi Adityanath’s executive of UP took this resolution and introduced to switch the title.Additionally Learn – UP Govt New Scheme: Now the UP executive will ship cash without delay to the oldsters’ account, know what’s the new scheme for college kids

The Uttar Pradesh executive has given details about the title alternate via social media. It states that CM Yogi has determined to switch the title of Faizabad railway junction.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken the verdict to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt.: Leader Minister’s workplace %.twitter.com/94f2yckY0W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2021



Previous the title of Faizabad district used to be modified. Faizabad district used to be modified to Ayodhya. Now the title of the railway station has been modified. The UP executive has named many extra puts. Those come with many districts. On the similar time, the title of Mughalsarai railway station used to be modified to Pandit Deendayal Dayal Upadhyay.