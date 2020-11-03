Faizal, a person offering prayers in the temple, was involved in CAA protests! Pictures went viral

New Delhi Faisal, who hails from Delhi, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in the case of offering prayers at Nandababa temple in Nandgaon, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Not only this, when the report of his corona testing has come positive. According to a news, a picture is going viral in which Faizal is seen. According to which he was also involved in CAA protests. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: CAA, JP Nadda signs political act in Bengal elections

On social media, a photo of Faizal during the CAA Protest is becoming viral and in the same photos, it is being told that Faizal was involved in the demonstration. At the same time, after this case, a case of reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the mosque has also come up. 4 youths recited Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah of Muslim community in Govardhan area. After this, as soon as the matter comes up, the police have arrested the four youths.

The police have taken the accused Saurabh Lambardar, Raghav Mittal, Kanha Thakur, Rocky into custody. All four are residents of Kaswa Govardhan. All four are associated with the Hindu organization and they have done so after the matter of offering prayers in the temple. Police is currently interrogating them.