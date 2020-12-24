Fake Bail Racket Busted: Racked for ‘fake bail’ racket, caught in the police …

Fake Bail Racket Busted: The Pune Police has busted a large racket, which used to work for providing fake bail. Officials said that this gang was active for a long time and in many cases they got fake bail to the accused. 37 people, including 6 women, have been arrested in this operation conducted under the direction of Amitabh Gupta, Police Commissioner of Pune. Gupta said, ‘This is a huge racket, which we have caught. He was working for a long time. Further investigation is being done in the case. Also Read – Property | Realty News: 51% increase in residential property sales in October-December quarter in seven major cities of India

According to preliminary investigation, the gang people used to help the accused and under-trial prisoners from various courts to get bail for 25 thousand rupees. The gang people mostly carried out their work in the District Court or Judicial Magistrate First Class Courts where bail petitions are filed in bulk. Also Read – Comprehensive preparation for vaccination in Maharashtra, 16,000 medical personnel trained

A tip was received about this gang 15 days ago and then the Pune police got involved in action. Gupta said that after laying several nets, the police succeeded in arresting the accused. Later, the court sent him to police custody till 26 December. These people used to charge Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 for getting the bail of the accused-undertrials. They used to provide fake documents to the courts to get bail. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will start from this date, know when to book tickets and …

He provided many fake documents of Aadhaar card, PAN, ration card, property documents, house bills, photographs, etc., so that they could provide bail to the accused-criminals. In October last year, 10 such people were arrested.

(Input: IANS)