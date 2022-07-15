Fake or real? They broadcast a video of Piqué listening to Shakira at full volume at the exit of Barcelona training

The story of heartbreak between Shakira and Pique He had another episode with a video that went viral and whose protagonist is the Barcelona defender, who is seen in his car listening to a song by his ex-partner at full volume. The cut was published by an influencer of the social network Tik Tok (Carmonaa.23) and caused an impact by the song that is just heard in the vehicle.

The moment was at the exit of the training of the culé team and Piqué is seen very seriously, and he drives slowly with his vehicle while the fans take photos and film him. The theme that is heard is “Inevitable” and one of the presidents yelled at him “What a great song!” The video was all the rage on social networks because it caught the attention that just at that moment the following verse is heard:

“You don’t have to say it

You’re not coming back, I know you well

(I’ll find out what to do with myself)”

Piqué tells why “Inevitable” is his favorite Shakira song

The video cuts off just at that moment, something that is very suggestive, which gave rise to many comments on the aforementioned social network in which a debate began about whether it is fake or real. “This is a joke!! or are you serious?” wrote one of the users (user3822247438267). “Is it true or is he Neditado?” asked Yesenia Albarracin, who had several answers and one of them clarified, “or it could be before the separation, look in the other window, someone can be seen with the new shirt” (Marta ). “I don’t believe in that,” put Jaqueline BTS. “It’s edited, there’s a video where another song is heard,” said Andrea Love.

However, others took it with grace and joked about the situation: “I congratulate you on how well you act,” said Montse with a laughing emoji. “You should listen, I leave you Madrid,” Charchitok said. “He almost laughs,” Benyymorad said. “But Shakira you tell her you’re not going to come back,” said Sofía Cassini. “Too late,” Carlosmariagonz286 posted.

It should be remembered that some time ago Piqué confessed that his favorite Shakira song was “Inevitable”. “She is years old, but I think she is one of her best and she also says that she does not understand soccer in that song and now she understands a little more,” explained the Spaniard. In that edited video there is a cut of the original live version and another in which the singer herself changed the lyrics: “If it’s a matter of confessing thanks to number 3 (Piqué), now I understand football.”

Piqué explains what is one of his favorite Shakira songs, “Me enamoré”

Although there is another song that Piqué put among his favourites, “Me enamoré”. In that video they ask him why and he answered “because he talks about me”. The journalist also tells him if he wants to sing it, but the defender refused since he revealed that he “does not know how to sing.”

Begining of June Shakira and Piqué announced their separation and from that moment the rumors of infidelity, who linked him to a possible romance with a young woman who works at the Kosmos company, which is owned by the footballer. He even revealed that the footballer and his alleged new partner would have had trips together, one of them to Dubai and that on the way back she met her children.

Both were in a couple for twelve years. The latest news pointed to a Shakira’s plan to move to Miami with her two children, and in the middle of the negotiation he would have offered the footballer a millionaire sum to accept. Both of them hired prestigious lawyers to arrive at a capture the division of property.

