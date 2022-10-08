Fake profiles created with AI are proliferating on LinkedIn: the new headache for Human Resources to recruit

False profiles created with Artificial Intelligence or AI are proliferating on LinkedIn and this leads companies and human resources teams to have problems hiring and selecting potential employees. LinkedIn fake identities, which combine AI-generated profile photos with texts pulled from legitimate accounts, seem to have become a problem for company human resources departments.

Last week, KrebsOnSecurity reviewed many fake LinkedIn profiles claiming Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) positions at various Fortune 500 companies including Biogen, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Hewlett Packard. Since then, the response from LinkedIn users and readers has made it clear that these fake profiles are popping up en masse.

Hamish Taylor leads the Sustainability Professionals group on LinkedIn, which has more than 300,000 members. taylor said having blocked more than 12,700 profiles suspected of being fake so far this year. “We get more than 500 requests from fake profiles to join weekly,” said Taylor, who notes a huge increase in this practice since January. For his part, Mark Miller is the owner of the DevOps group on LinkedIn, he says that he is faced with fake profiles on a daily basis, often hundreds a day.

They take advantage of crises and emergencies





Furthermore, it appears that these scammers are taking advantage of fake profiles claiming to be experts in disaster recovery work after the recent hurricanes. Almost all of these profiles were removed from LinkedIn after KrebsOnSecurity tweeted about them last week.

“When a bot tries infiltrate the group, does it in waves“, he explained. “We see between 20 and 30 requests arrive with the same type of information in the profiles.”

The company, also widely used for phishing attacks, is taking action to remove these fake profiles, according to the people affected. After capturing waves of requests for allegedly fake profiles, Miller began sending the images to LinkedIn’s abuse teams.who told you that your application would be reviewed, but that you may never be notified of any action taken.

Miller said that after months of complaining and sharing fake profile information with LinkedIn, the social network appeared to do something that caused the volume of requests to join the fake account group to drop precipitously. He even wrote to a LinkedIn representative to say that he was considering closing the group because the bots were too many.

Cybersecurity company Mandiant (recently acquired by Google) told Bloomberg that there are hackers working for the North Korean government who have been copying resumes and profiles from major job posting platforms LinkedIn and also Indeed, as part of an elaborate scheme to land jobs at cryptocurrency companies.