Fakes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

American comedy-thriller series Fakes was developed by David Turko for the Netflix streaming platform. Two teens who are great friends are the focus of the main storyline.

The most skilled Hollywood actors who had made the comedy thriller series more likeable and enjoyable were sacked by the show’s creators.

Emilija Baranac, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Tong, Wern Lee, Eric Bempong, Dylan Sloane, Emily Leung, and several more are among the cast’s most gifted members.

On September 2, 2022, the Netflix streaming platform hosted the series’ first broadcast. Ten episodes made up the series, all of which were published on identical day and garnered generally positive reviews from reviewers and viewers. On IMDb, it presently has a 6.4 out of 10 rating.

It’s a funny tale about two best friends from high school, Zoe and Becca, who unintentionally start their own false ID business. Things drastically change as their company begins to succeed, and their manner of living as criminals becomes all too real.

Fakes Season 2 Release Date

As of September 2022, the show’s creators have neither cancelled nor renewed Fakes for a second season. Given how much both viewers and reviewers like the series, it will undoubtedly be renewed for a second season. We anticipate seeing it in 2023 or 2024, assuming that it is extended in the next days.

Fakes Season 2 Cast

Emilija Baranac plays Zoe Christensen in Fakes, Richard Harmon plays Tryst, and Jennifer Tong plays Rebecca Li. The other cast of the series includes Eric Bempong as Ken, Matreya Scarrwener as Sally, Wern Lee as Clem Lam, Mya Lowe as Sophie, Emily Leung as Isabelle Li, Debbie Podowski as Margot, Toby Hargrave as Larry, Shawna Clarke as Principal, Devon Alexander as Liquor Store Employee, Devon Slack as Cop Penthouse, Elfina Luk as Sandra Li, Jason Asuncion as MorMart Employee, and many more are there.

Fakes Season 2 Trailer

Fakes Season 2 Plot

The events of Season 2 will undoubtedly be impacted by a number of things that occur near the conclusion of Season 1.

To give the plot a satisfactory conclusion, season two may be made as a miniseries like to previous YA comedy. Any future updates will be shared with you.

