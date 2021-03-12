Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie reveals which movie he entered the MCU with

There is less and less: next week we will have here Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series that will bring us back to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson. The actor has spoken with Variety about the television show, and has explained how he was introduced to this universe that adapts comics to the big screen (and now also to the small one through the Disney + series, in addition to those already existing on Netflix), They tell us in Comicbook.

“I knew that I had to advance my career and I would not have to position myself in a job if I wanted to reach certain people,” explained Mackie. “I thought my job would speak for itself. It hasn’t been a big change, but I think the movie that pushed me to do it was In Hostile Land. That’s why I entered Captain America.”

It is a 2009 American film directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by Mark Boal. Now we know what prompted him to enter this world of action and, in this case, superheroes.

Thanks to Kevin Feige, head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we now know that Marvel’s next big series on Disney + will explore what it means for Sam Wilson to take on the roles of Steve Rogers’ shield without overlooking his race and the potential issues that carries. Get ready if you are fans of the UCM, because they have warned that in this series we will see a number of Easter eggs related to the universe created between films and series by the company, now owned by Disney, as you already know.