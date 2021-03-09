Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Reveals 4 New Series Posters

Marvel Studios and Disney + have released four new character posters for Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The new billboards They feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (aka Falcon), Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier), Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, giving fans a closer look at who he is. who before the adventure begins, which is scheduled to hit Disney + on March 19, 2021. Check out the latest images in our gallery below:

The main characters appear dressed and ready for action alongside Sharon Carter, also known as Agent 13, the niece of SHIELD founder Peggy Carter, who previously aided the duo when Bucky was accused of a terrorist attack by Helmut Zemo. The villain Zemo also appears on the posters, wearing his purple mask from the comics, after skipping the look seen in Captain America: Civil War.

There may be practical reasons for Zemo to don a suit this time. For example, in the comics, the mask is shown to give him resistance to psychic attacks, similar to how Magneto’s helmet protects against Professor X’s powers. However, the real meaning of the purple mask lies in his family history. , Helmut being the second character to use the title of Baron Zemo, after his father Heinrich Zemo.

In the upcoming superhero adventure, Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / the Winter Soldier team up on a global getaway that “tests your skills and patience” after Steve Rogers bestowed his shield on Sam at the end of Avengers: Endgame, relying on him to carry on Captain America’s legacy. The six-episode series will delve into Sam’s decision to take up that mantle.

To revisit the travels of these characters before the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you can watch Marvel Studios’ Legends series on Disney +. The individual character episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted last Friday, March 5, while the Sharon Carter and Zemo episodes are scheduled for next Friday, March 12, just a week before the next big MCU premiere.