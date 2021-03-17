Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 2 of the Disney + series is not underway, but Marvel already has ideas

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has indicated that Falcon and the Winter Soldier He doesn’t have a second season underway at the moment, but he also claims that this one hasn’t been ruled out entirely.

According to ComicBook.com, Feige attended a virtual press conference to promote the series, where he was asked if the studio had any plans for a possible second season of the upcoming MCU miniseries. While he did not confirm whether the Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes adventure would expand beyond the six-episode series for Disney +, he did say that “There are certainly ideas.”.

However, Feige also noted that the studio took the same approach for Falcon and the Winter Soldier as it would for the films, focusing on the narrative for one season, rather than how it could turn into additional seasons. He also noted that the stories would continue “going and coming” between Marvel movies and series for Disney +.

“It’s a funny question and it’s one that obviously we get asked a lot more on television because people expect it to be like what people know before.”Feige said. “We really approach it like we do with movies … if we could do another one, there are certainly ideas. The little difference, like with Scarlet Witch and Vision, is really that [las historias] they will go back and forth between the Disney + series and the movies. Sometimes it will be a season 2, sometimes it will be a movie. “, he concluded.

In a ‘passing the torch’ moment, Steve Rogers bestowed his shield on Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame, trusting him to carry on Captain America’s legacy. Feige previously noted how the long format of Falcon and the Winter Soldier would allow the story to evolve and delve into Wilson’s background and personality, as well as his decision regarding taking up the mantle.

“He’s a man, and he’s an African American man.”Feige said, emphasizing that he is neither a thunder god nor a king. “He has experience in the military, he has experience coaching duels with soldiers with PTSD. This is how Steve Rogers initially developed this friendship with him. What’s so great about the move to the long version of Disney Plus is that we can see a lot more of these characters. “.

To revisit the travels of these characters before the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, 2021, you may want to tune in to the Marvel Studios Legends series. The individual character episodes of Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuted on Friday, March 5, while the Sharon Carter and Zemo episodes were released on Friday, March 12, giving fans a brief refresher before the next one arrives. great program of the UCM.