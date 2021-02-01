Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Topps shows Baron Zemo and John Walker costumes in detail

WandaVision, Scarlet Witch and Vision in Spain, has officially started Phase 4 of the UCM, and Marvel’s next big project is not far behind. Before the premiere in March Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Topps has given fans their first look at the new costumes for two key characters: Baron Zemo and John Walker.

The reveal comes from Topps! ‘S Marvel Collect app, which adds a set of new digital stickers featuring concept art from the upcoming Marvel series on Disney +. Take a look at Zemo and Walker, along with updated costumes for the titular superheroes, in the gallery below:

These stickers will be added to Marvel Collect! once a week, starting with Zemo on February 1. Topps is also teasing a future collection of digital trading cards “Who Will Wield the Shield?” which delves even deeper into the characters and plot points of the series and addresses that all-important question: Who will replace Steve Rogers as Captain America?

This is not the only unexpected preview of the new series that we have received lately. A leaked action figure may have revealed an important plot point.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and Daniel Brühl as Zemo. Wyatt Russell makes his MCU debut as John Walker, a patriotic hero better known as US Agent in the comics. Although his Topps card questions whether he will actually use that codename in the series.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will take over from Wandavision and we will be able to enjoy it from next March when its pilot premieres on 3/19.