‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Trailer Drops During Super Bowl

Blink and you will have missed the particular sneak peek teaser of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s subsequent tv installment, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” throughout the Super Bowl LV broadcast.

Anthony Mackie, a.ok.a. Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier, reprise their “Avengers” roles to staff up for a worldwide journey that assessments their endurance (and, apparently, additionally takes them out to the golf equipment). The journey unfolds upon Falcon receiving the vibranium-ified Captain America defend from superhero retiree Steve Rogers. The present is debuting completely on Disney Plus on March 19, 2021.

The miniseries may even characteristic Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre and Emily VanCamp reprising their MCU roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively. In an interview for Selection‘s Actors on Actors problem final summer season, Mackie talked to Daveed Diggs about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” and likened the 150-million-dollar challenge to a “six-hour Marvel film.” Idea artwork for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was shared in the brief documentary “Marvel Studios: Increasing the Universe” on Disney Plus in 2019.

Kari Skogland was tapped by Disney Plus to direct the present. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the sequence’ creator, author Malcolm Spellman, government produce.

Manufacturing for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” hasn’t precisely been easy crusing. Filming for the present started in January 2019 in Puerto Rico, however was quickly compelled to postpone because of the island being rocked with a robust string of earthquakes with magnitudes increased than 6.0. Manufacturing was additional tormented by the pandemic final July, when Disney Plus needed to hit the pause button on the sequence and for different MCU tv spinoff tasks, “Loki” and “WandaVision.” Closing pictures for the Mackie and Stan-starring present wrapped in late October 2020.

