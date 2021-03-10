Falcon and the Winter Soldier will explore what it means to take over from Captain America and will not overlook racist issues

Kevin Feige, head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s next big series on Disney +, explore what it means for Sam Wilson to take on the roles of Steve Rogers’ crest without overlooking his race and potential racist issues.

In a chat with Variety, Feige comments “What are you going to do with that shield? I think there are many expectations and assumptions about it: they give you an icon, you become that icon. Is so easy? Spoiler alert: it is not“.

Wilson received Captain America’s shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, in a “passing the torch” moment. This effectively puts Wilson on his way to transforming himself into the next incarnation of America’s heroic patriot, just like the character did in the Marvel comics a few years ago. As part of the series, Feige wants to delve into that. “What does it really mean for someone to put themselves in that situation? And not just anyone but a black man todayhe comments.That’s what Mackie and our lead writer Malcon Spellman and all of us didn’t want to shy away from.“

Feige points out in the interview that star Anthony Mackie had “about six seconds“screen time in Avengers: Endgame, so the long form of a television series will help deepen your background and personality. “He’s a man and he’s an African American man“Feige said, emphasizing that he is neither a thunder god nor a king.”He has experience in the military, he has experience in bereavement counseling with soldiers with PTSD. This is how Steve Rogers initially developed this friendship with him. The good thing about the change to the long version of Disney + is that we can see much more of these characters.”

“We want to know more about this guy who got caught up in this situation and handled it spectacularly well considering he’s just a man.“, Add. “That’s what the series is about. This man, this particular black man, in the Mavel version of the world outside our window.”

