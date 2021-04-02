‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’: Amy Aquino Says ‘Bosch’ Helped Her Prep

In Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Amy Aquino performs Dr. Christina Raynor, a no-nonsense navy therapist tasked with the unenviable job of rehabilitating Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) from spending roughly 70 years because the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed murderer for Hydra. In Episode 2 of the present, Dr. Raynor even intervenes within the contentious relationship between Bucky and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) by forcing them right into a type of {couples} remedy.

Aquino realized she landed the job on “FAWS” whereas taking pictures “Bosch,” the Amazon collection starring Titus Welliver as an L.A. police detective and Aquino as his speedy superior. As she defined to Selection, the veteran character actor (“Working Woman,” “Picket Fences,” “ER”) was fully unfamiliar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and wanted some help from considered one of her co-stars.

Your character has to know a lot about Bucky. How a lot of a Marvel particular person have been you earlier than the present?

Nicely, I used to be not a Marvel particular person in any respect earlier than the present. I obtained fast tutoring by my co-star Titus Welliver on “Bosch,” I used to be doing on that different streaming service, as a result of as soon as he heard that I used to be doing a Marvel present, he was like, “Okay, right here’s what it’s important to do.” He began explaining it and, oh my god, I’m so in over my head. I imply, simply giving the shortest doable clarification for what occurred simply goes on and on. I watched “Winter Soldier” and talked to [Titus], however I felt prefer it really helped me in an enormous approach to not be tremendous concerned and deeply enmeshed within the Marvel universe.

As Dr. Raynor, I’m coping with this particular person in entrance of me. I’m not coping with the superhero. I’m coping with a wounded particular person who’s been via quite a lot of the identical experiences that I’ve as a soldier, and I’ve seen approach too many vets be consumed by PTSD. What I need to do is save this man, this particular person. So the truth that I hadn’t been watching Sebastian and Anthony for years and years and, , been idolizing them, additionally helped as a result of then I’m simply seeing these two guys. They have been beautiful to work with. They couldn’t have been extra beneficiant and form and welcoming, nevertheless it gave me the type of perspective and distance that I believe a therapist must have — even a horrible therapist that he stated I used to be.

Did you mannequin your strategy to Dr. Raynor on anybody?

Not particularly one particular person. I’ve had therapists in my life and I’ve performed therapists my life. If there’s any person that crept via, it in all probability is a detective that I work intently with, Mitzi Roberts. She’s damaged main instances, however I simply love her persona, the energy she’s obtained. She’s a extremely sensible, top-notch detective. I’m all the time like, “Oh I want I used to be her,” as a result of I’m robust and I will be actual bossy and every thing — that’s not an issue for me — however beneath all of it I’m type of a mush. She’s not tremendous bossy on the skin, however beneath all of it, she’s like a rock. So I’ve used her as my mannequin on the opposite present, and I believe there have been parts of her on this.

Dr. Raynor doesn’t appear to have quite a lot of endurance for shenanigans, and Anthony and Sebastian like to get into shenanigans. What was that dynamic like for you on set?

It was tremendous thrilling to have the ability to simply sit and watch these guys play off one another, these two actors who’ve identified one another for thus lengthy and work collectively a lot. They usually did play. A lot of that needed to be improvised. It was within the script that I’m going to do that {couples} remedy factor with them, however you couldn’t do it another approach. You couldn’t choreograph the entire thing. In order that was tremendous enjoyable to have the ability to try this, and my huge problem — each because the actor and as Dr. Raynor, I suppose — was when to chop it. They have been so humorous and it was so pure, and I knew it was going to be tremendous enjoyable for the viewers. You wished to see it occurring. However in some unspecified time in the future we really did need to get right down to the precise remedy. So it’s like, “When am I reducing? OK, all proper, now cease it!”

Your character’s hinted that she is aware of how one can deal with herself on the battlefield. I’m questioning if we’re gonna see any proof of that on the present?

Yeah, me too. Good strive, Adam!

Okay, I’ll take one other stab. She additionally mentions within the second episode that she’s labored with John Walker, Wyatt Russell’s character, up to now. Is that one thing that we would see proof of?

Positive, we would. I’d hope so. I do not know. Sincere to god, Adam, , actually? Actually? No, I don’t — I hope so. I don’t know. I can’t reply that.

How does engaged on a Marvel Studios present examine with what has been such a protracted and diversified profession for you?

It’s a pleasant cherry on high of the ice cream sundae. Type of the very last thing I anticipated was to be dropped into this extraordinary firm and universe at this level in my profession. And the second-to-last factor that I anticipated was to get the collection that that I simply completed doing on Amazon, “Bosch,” at that time in my profession. It’s simply such a present. It’s such a beautiful reward, and I don’t know what I did to deserve it, however god bless.

What do folks most acknowledge you for at this level?

Relies upon upon the place I’m, however “Everyone Loves Raymond” is an enormous one, despite the fact that it was some time in the past. I performed one other lady in uniform — a woman scout chief. Robust broad. It’s that, it’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Bosch” so much — and extra and extra so. “Bosch” is a special animal, as a result of it was on Amazon and it was streaming. However I get acknowledged so much for that. After which when “Working Woman” is on, amazingly — that was over 30 years in the past once I shot it and folks nonetheless will acknowledge me from that [laughs]. I prefer to say in my household, I regarded 40 once I was 14, I regarded 40 once I was 24, and now it’s like, hey, payoff time!

So are you ready for an entire new type of fan now that you’re a a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

No, I’m not ready on any stage for that. As a result of the second episode simply aired a few days in the past, I’ve not been out in public besides mountaineering — I don’t know what to anticipate. However I’m wanting ahead to it! I believe it could be nice. And if Dr. Raynor will help folks really feel extra comfy about remedy and about psychological well being points and really getting assist on your psychological well being points the identical approach you get assist for bodily well being points, then that’ll be nice. And if I will help promote that, that might be incredible.