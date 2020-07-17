‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Release Delayed

On condition that Disney Plus’ upcoming “Falcon and Winter Soldier” sequence hasn’t been in manufacturing since coronavirus shut the set down in March, the probabilities of it making its August premiere date had been roughly zero.

Affirmation that the sequence’ launch has been delayed has arrived, because it was nowhere to be seen on the record of latest exhibits and movie coming to Disney Plus subsequent month, which the streamer launched Thursday. Exactly when “Falcon and Winter Soldier” will premiere, and even return to manufacturing, remains to be unclear.

The present was a couple of week into filming in Prague when COVID-19 brought about productions throughout the globe to halt. The solid and crew had been recalled to Atlanta, the place Marvel shoots the vast majority of its tasks.

Collection star Anthony Mackie elaborated on the shutdown scenario and the texture of the upcoming sequence throughout a latest interview Selection‘s Actors on Actors.

“We had been in Europe, and every part obtained loopy in Europe first,” Mackie mentioned. “So that they shut us down two weeks earlier than the U.S. shutdown. It was actually wonderful simply because I really feel like we’re the primary Marvel present or film that had price range constraints. And that was at all times my [experience], ‘It’s Marvel, we might shoot perpetually.’ They usually’re like, ‘Nah.’ So it was a really totally different expertise from the remainder of the flicks. However on the identical time, it was a variety of enjoyable.

Manufacturing on “Falcon and Winter Soldier” hadn’t precisely been easy previous to coronavirus both. Again in January, the present was resulting from shoot in Puerto Rico, however was compelled to postpone taking pictures after the commonwealth was hit by a sequence of highly effective earthquakes.

“Falcon and Winter Soldier” sees Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell additionally starring. The present is one among a number of restricted sequence centered on MCU characters at present within the works at Disney Plus. Others are “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Loki,” “She-Hulk,” “Moon Knight,” and “WandaVision.”

Disney additionally hit the pause button on manufacturing for “Loki” and “WandaVision,” which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and is slated to be launched nearer to the top of 2020.