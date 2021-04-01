Falcon and Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell on ‘the Marvel Punching Bag’

Like so many actors earlier than him, when Wyatt Russell first auditioned for the Disney Plus collection “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” he had no concept what character he was making an attempt out to play. It was solely after he landed the gig that Marvel Studios advised him he’d booked the function of John Walker, who takes on the mantel of Captain America after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) turns it down. Initially, Russell didn’t need it both.

“My first response was like, ‘Ewwohhh, I don’t know if I’m your man to try this,’” Russell stated over Zoom. “I sort of had some doubts.”

Ultimately, Russell got here round, partly, as he defined to Selection, as a result of Marvel made clear they didn’t need him to play Steve Rogers 2.0. Primarily based on the vituperative fan response up to now to John Walker on the present — as Russell says, “They only hate him!” — it’s protected to say Russell has successfully made his Cap fairly completely different from Chris Evans’. Right here’s what Russell needed to say about selecting up Cap’s defend, working with Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and what it was prefer to see his face meme’d throughout all the web.

The primary time we actually meet John on the present, he’s feeling the load of this function that he’s taking on of being the brand new Captain America. It sounds such as you felt slightly comparable in being requested to do primarily do the identical factor?

It was truthfully extra of my curiosity in enjoying the character the place you don’t need to do something that’s been accomplished earlier than. Clearly, that wouldn’t be fascinating. After which do I need to be the man who’s — do I need to put on the Captain America swimsuit, to be sincere. It was like, wow, , I don’t know. That did have components of what John Walker was [dealing with], and once they sort of defined to me the place he was and what he was, it match how I felt about it in a approach. I assumed that really, it might be an excellent match. I simply felt the load of, can I be what they’re gonna need me to be? Or are they gonna lose a bunch of cash?

Did you research Chris Evans in any respect in making ready for the function, his mannerisms or actions as Cap?

Yeah, I feel in some methods, for positive. In John’s world, he seems to be as much as Steve Rogers, and desires to embody that. While you’re seeing him do his model of it, is it actually who John truly is? Or is John making an attempt to be somebody that he’s not?

What was the coaching like? What’s it prefer to deal with the defend?

The coaching was loopy. The defend may be very heavy and awkward. You don’t know the place to place your hand generally. And that’s why you will have this unimaginable stunt workforce. They’ll do backflips off a ten story constructing. Something you ask them to do, they will just about do. So I labored loads with my stunt performer, Justin Eaton. We labored on a whole lot of defend work and footwork and every kind of issues to attempt and put together us to appear to be we knew what we’re doing.

The primary impression that I had of John is that he’s a slicker and possibly extra company model of Captain America than Steve Rogers. How ought to we count on him to evolve this season?

I feel there’s a company side to the inception of his character as Captain America. I feel that what you’re seeing now could be him battling with, “How do I be me and cope with this company that’s the U.S. authorities?” It’s the one company he’s ever labored for and it’s labored very effectively for him in his life. Now he’s on this completely different world the place there’s a PR side to it. He’s simply been working within the clandestine world, most probably, the place no one actually is aware of what he’s doing however he’s getting the job accomplished. And now it’s like, Okay, go do this as Captain America — and generally his model of getting the job accomplished is slightly bit not the identical.

It sounds just like the model of John Walker that you simply’re enjoying is barely completely different than the one which we’ve seen within the comics. Within the comics there’s a storyline the place he has an entire professional wrestling a part of his life.

I didn’t know that, however I’d love for that to pop in in some unspecified time in the future. John Walker, the professional wrestler — carry it on! That was a part of the issue with studying the comics. As quickly as I began the Wikipedia rabbit gap search, it was like, it is a unhealthy concept. There’s 19 completely different variations of him in numerous worlds with completely different individuals! In a single, he will get despatched to Canada? I don’t know what the hell’s going on. I’m simply gonna learn the script.

The opposite factor that may be very clear within the second episode is that Sam and Bucky actually don’t like John. How did that dynamic work on the set?

Yeah, they hate me in actual life and I’m okay with it. [Laughs] No. They’re simply humorous, easy-going individuals. It makes it very simple to work with and attempt and be good. I can’t say sufficient good issues about them. I stated to Sebastian a yr in the past, I simply felt very fortunate to be introduced into the Marvel world with these guys, as a result of they made me really feel actually snug and assured and all of the stuff that you’d hope to really feel.

Lastly, there have been a whole lot of memes of your face after the primary episode. How did you are feeling about that?

I don’t have social media, however I’ve gotten among the stuff despatched to me from associates that have been simply too good to not see. The perfect one is the “Up” man with with the helmet on. It’s fucking unbelievable. I imply, whoever did that deserves an award of some sort. It’s flattering. They only hate the man. They only hate him! It was enjoyable to be the Marvel punching bag for a short while.