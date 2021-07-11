Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo Arrested On Kid Indecency Fee

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was once arrested Thursday in Texas on fees of “indecency with a kid, sexual touch,” NFL.com showed Saturday, by means of knowledge from the Arlington Police Division.

Mingo was once launched Friday on a $25,000 bond, in keeping with Tarrant County bond information. There have been no additional information about the case right now. The workforce launched a remark at the topic on Saturday:

“Our group was once made conscious about the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo nowadays and is these days collecting details about this incident. The Falcons are taking the allegations very critically and can proceed to watch the placement.”

In a remark received by means of NFL Community Insider Ian Rapoport, Mingo’s legal professional Lukas Garcia known as the costs in opposition to his shopper “totally baseless.”

“Tarrant County’s allegations in opposition to my shopper are totally unfounded. Barkevious Mingo is blameless,” the remark mentioned. “At this degree, our aspect has very restricted knowledge. What we do know is that those allegations are from over two years in the past and are totally unfaithful. Mr. Mingo is the sufferer of a false declare and we consider that is motivated by means of cash or any other ulterior purpose. We’re assured that once the reality involves gentle, my shopper shall be totally acquitted.”