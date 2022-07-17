Fall Guys beware: an error in your store causes the purchase of cosmetics inadvertently

Mediatonic has already confirmed that they are working on fixing this bug.

And bug in the store of Fall Guys would be causing various inadvertent cosmetic purchases, as reported by various Reddit users. This error is occurring when the user preview the object and automatically proceed to purchase of said cosmetic without the player’s approval.

Currently Mediatonic has become aware of this serious error and has announced through its Twitter account that they are improving the design of the store so that it doesn’t happen again. In addition, they will comply with all the refund requests from June 21 until the store update is fulfilled.

VGC has contacted Mediatonic and a spokesperson has answered the following: “What is happening in the game is not planned and we are actively fixing it. The response from customer service is also not acceptable and we will offer compensation to all those affected”. Fall Guys, in compensation is giving away to all users to GRANDIS.

Before this event Mediatonic has apologized. with fans and there should be an update to fix this bug soon. Still, Fall Guys is having a outsized success since it was launched as free to play reaching 50 million players. Also noteworthy is the success being experienced by a Fall Guys imitationStumble Guys, which is sweeping millions of concurrent players.

