Fall Guys celebrates some scandalous figures after its jump to free-to-play and its arrival on Xbox and Nintendo Switch

The popular Mediatonic game expanded its platforms on June 21.

Like most games, the peak of popularity of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been lowered over time, but for a time it became one of the most fashionable games, occupying all the top platforms on platforms like Twitch. Nevertheless, Mediatonic continues to have many successes to celebrate with its fun gymkhana and its friendly characters.

The studio called us last month to present us with a big announcement, which ended up being the arrival of the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PS5. Although the game was already playable on PlayStation, this was its first foray into the Nintendo and Xbox market, and if you’re wondering how it fared, the figures have spoken for themselves: Fall Guys has reached 20 million players in its first 48 hours.

The success of this relaunch has been boosted by the game model change to free-to-playa jump that coincided with the opening to new platforms. A move that is undoubtedly working for Mediatonic, who have not hesitated to celebrate the figures from their official Twitter account and thank all the players who have participated in their tests.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has recently added crossplay and cross-platform progression, new levels and new costumes for the participants. The game has also added a new currency called beans, while the new season pass has 100 levels. If you haven’t played the fun Battle Royale Mediatonic, remember that our review of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout is available at 3DJuegos.

