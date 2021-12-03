Fall Guys for Xbox and Nintendo Switch will not arrive until 2022, but it is “a priority” for Mediatonic

The title has just received season 6 on PC, PS4 and PS5, but the rest of the versions were delayed.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout He has gone from being one of the protagonists of the world of videogames to staying in good shape with his audience. This is still very much in the majority, but it could be even more so with the versions for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One y Xbox Series X y S, which were delayed at the beginning of the year.

They were scheduled to arrive at the end of 2021, but in the end it will not be like that. Mediatonic plan power publish them in 2022, although a specific release date that has been set on the calendar is unknown. However, they should not take too long, as they have commented that launching them is “a priority” for the study.

“We know that you are all looking forward to Fall Guys being released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox,” they have commented on their official website. “There has been a lot of speculation on social media with a possible connection between the launch on the new consoles and Season 6, and we want clarify that it is not true, so that nobody is confused and looks for the game in those platforms “.

We will share more details with you in 2022Mediatonic“Thanks for being patient with us, it’s one of our top priorities in development work and we really want to share more details with you in 2022 “, they conclude, making it clear that we will have to wait until next year to find out more about these versions.

Be that as it may, Fall Guys has recently presented its sixth season which, in addition to the corresponding additions at the game level and modalities, includes the cross-platform progress. In addition, with it come special outfits of PlayStation characters that we can equip ourselves for our games.

