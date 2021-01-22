Fall Guys no se incorpora a Xbox Game Pass

A piece of news that can be sad for users: no, Fall Guys no va a llegar a Xbox Game Pass. The game is on PS4 and PC, and that has led many to long for its arrival on Xbox as soon as possible. And it turns out that between the Fall Guys Twitter account, the official UK Xbox account on Twitter, and the Game Pass account on Instagram, they posted “it’s coming”, and that has been misinterpreted.

They did not agree with each other, and therefore, it was not a sign that the game was going to reach the Game Pass and therefore it was going to be available for users of the Microsoft console.

“Sorry, there has been a mess: Fall Guys will not be on Xbox Games Pass” they said in a tweet. In Devolver Digital they have also said it: “there are no plans for it to reach Gamepass in any way.”

Well, it’s going to be time to keep waiting. For now, it’s PC and PS4, for this fun game that invites us to be a thug, surviving platforms and reaching the goal.

Source: VG247