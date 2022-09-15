Fall Guys premieres its Season 2, which takes us to space and offers different rewards

Mediatonic launches this Thursday, September 15, completely new rounds with different tests.

Important week for players of the fun Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. In the video that you have located on these lines you can see the cinematic trailer that presents the Mediatonic Game Season 2which will be available from today, Thursday, September 15, 2022, along with an update to download on the different platforms.

This season, called Satellite Tropezón, will lead to free to play new space-themed quizzes where we will explore galactic scenarios with completely renewed rounds of games. In addition, a game will be made available to PC and console gamers right out of the gate. inaugural event with different rewards that we leave you below:

Nickname Space Bean: 200 points



200 compliments: 300 points



Nameplate Space Program: 500 points



Stamped Mission patches: 800 points



Satellite Transmission Backpack: 1000 points



You can take a detailed look at all the tests that Fall Guys incorporates on the game’s official website, where it is explained how they work, for example, tiptoe colophonwhich has a detaching floor, or perfect pixelatedwhich will make players jump over tiles until they get the correct patterns to advance.

The space season pass brings more than 100 levelsAlong with all this, it will be available from today the space season passa new season pass with another theme that proposes progressing through more than 100 levels of unlocks, with costumes, gestures or celebrations, although those who do not want to pay still have the free route available.

It is worth stopping to look at the costumes that can be obtained in this season 2, since we find in it proper names such as Spock, Hatsune Miku and the Xenomorph from Alien. All of them are part of the paid season pass, distributed among the different levels that we have mentioned.

Finally, Mediatonic does not want to forget the gaming experience and ensures that with this update it has implemented, in addition to new events and obstacles, many fixes, improvements and new features en PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted that Fall Guys became free to play in June of this year and, in just two weeks available for free download on different platforms, amassed 50 million players, something that from the official channels of the title celebrated in style. It is not for less.

More about: Fall Guys, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic, Update and Season.