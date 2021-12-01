Fall Guys season 6 enables cross-platform progress with PC and details its new rounds

Now you can keep progress between different platforms, keeping all the content of your main account.

By Axel García / Updated 1 December 2021, 08:51 3 comments

As we mentioned a few days ago, the new season Fall Guys arrives today. In addition to the Sackboy and Ghost of Tsushima outfits that you can wear to show off in each of your games, Mediatonic, the studio in charge of the game, announced the arrival of the cross-platform progress with Epic Games accounts, and has detailed all the rounds that will debut in the season.

All your progress and content can be linked to your Epic Games account“We know that many want to venture into multiple platforms“Reads the official statement.” That’s why we’re bringing Epic Games accounts to Season 6 so you can take your progress … wherever you want! “

All of the content you’ve purchased and unlocked so far, whether it’s outfits, badges, or your progress on Path to Fame, will be eligible for link up to your Epic Games account. If all your friends are on PlayStation, but you prefer to broadcast live from your PC, now you can do both without any sacrifice.

Regarding the new rounds, we have five in total. Rocambolesco Tour promises to be the wildest circuit in the game, Balance and Dizziness contains seesaws and force fields, Quien Tubo Retubo is a labyrinth of platforms and trampolines, Fleet Fleet will measure your aerial skills and En el Focus will make you trip over its rotating platforms and fans. Enter the official site if you want all the details about these new challenges.

Season 6 of Fall Guys It is now available. “We are delighted to welcome you to the spectacular Season 6 Party and to hear your feedback on the latest bean festivities,” the statement concluded.

