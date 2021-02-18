Entertainment

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Announcement trailer for Nintendo Switch

February 18, 2021
1 Min Read

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Announcement trailer for Nintendo Switch

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.