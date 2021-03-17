Fall Guys will have Among Us skins with mysterious and “unique” characteristics

Fall Guys has announced a crossover with Among Us, and developer Mediatonic anticipated to IGN that some of the Among Us skins will have “something unique”. Additionally, they have added that the mention of an Imposter in a new trailer could be considered a warning to players.

Included at the end of a new trailer was the reveal of an Among Us-themed red spacesuit (complete with a fried egg hat), and the warning that it remains (1 Impostor Remained). The latter, a text that will be very familiar to the players of Among Us.

Developer Mediatonic has confirmed to IGN that the red costume will be available on Day 1 of Season 4 and will be part of the season’s Walk of Fame rather than being purchased with Crowns (the lower half on Rank 21 and the upper half on rank 26).

However, the developer also told us that this was not the only Among Us costume, and that those skins will come with secrets and quirks for players to discover when they arrive. Along with the anticipation that Impostor’s warning might be more than a trailer joke, comes the idea that the costumes will add Among Us-themed features. Perhaps players could be assigned additional tasks, perhaps to eliminate others in their games?

Fall Guys costumes have always been strictly cosmetic, so the extras probably won’t affect the games themselves, but we can’t rule anything out. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what Mediatonic and Innersloth have up their sleeve.

Fall Guys and Among Us are a perfect fit, and both games emerged last year as a major social phenomenon. On the other hand, other Fall Guys crossovers have included Doom, Cuphead, Godzilla, and more. Remember that Fall Guys Season 4 is scheduled to begin on March 22, 2021.