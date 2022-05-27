Fall of Tenochtitlan: what sports were practiced before the arrival of Hernán Cortés

Before the arrival of Hernán Cortés, there were different physical activities in Mesoamerica (Photo: Twitter/@oscar_canton-Getty Images)

The deportation it is a social product that has evolved over the years. Although there are currently federations and world organizations that govern its operation, there is evidence that prove their existence for thousands of years. In case of Mesoamerica is no different, since sports discipline was an adopted trait and practiced by civilizations since before the culture shock that implied the arrival of Hernán Cortés.

The colonization prevented the original physical activities from lasting over time. However, there are some that have been maintained to the present dayalthough they had an inevitable mix with european culture to survive. In this sense, Matilde Espinosa Sánchez, a specialist from the Anthropological Research Institute, pointed out some examples during the discussion Ritual, game and sportconducted by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in 2021.

“The race of the rarámurithe deer Dance in the Yaqui towns, the Papantla Flyerssome dances and of course the games of purepecha ball, Mixtec in Oaxaca and type ulamawhose origins are located in the current Sinaloa and that is currently played in three modalities: cane, arm and hip”, he declared in his speech.

It is worth mentioning that it is difficult to classify the expressions cited under the concept of sport currently known. Although the word has its origin in the Latin word de-portare (letting go), the accepted concept today derived from the French term sport, minted during the 15th and 16th centuries on the European continent. In that sense, correspond to the category of physical activity.

The inhabitants of the Rarámuri have stood out in athletics competitions for their good physical condition (Photo: Twitter/@Batalladeideas)

Currently known as the ball run, is similar to marathon races. To carry it out, two teams of five players are needed who are ready to kick and run after a ball through the uneven terrain of the Sierra Tarahumara. The objective is physical resistance, since the losing team is the one whose members fall to the ground victims of fatigue. At present it is still performing and can be extended by up to 200 kilometers.

The preparation prior to the performance of the deer dance entails great physical training (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Although it might seem linked to the artistic field, the Deer dance has a deep link with physical activity. The expression, by itself, consists of the representation of the sacred animal in the cosmogony of the Mayo and Yaqui peoples of Sonora, which deals with escape the attempts of the rest of the participants to hunt him down. However, before, the protagonist is put to a long physical preparation process to meet the qualities of agility, strength and good condition that describe the deer.

The ritual of the Papantal flyers goes through different phases before launching from the top of the pole (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The characteristic ritual of the state of Veracruz is a tribute to the deities in Spring to ask for rains that guarantee the fertility of the earth. It begins long before the protagonists launch themselves from above, as the participants must search for the “flying stick” in the bush. To do this, they must dance and apologize before cutting it down and taking it to their community.

Once in the place, a vine ladder is woven to reach the top, where the objects offered to the gods are placed. In the process, more dances and acts are performed to give rise to the final phase of the ritual, that is, when the five men climb to the top of the stick and descend while one more performs a sound piece with a drum and piccolo.

In Michoacán a variant of the ball game emerged (Photo: Twitter/@AntonioGC_PRD)

In the current region of Michoacan A variant of the best-known pre-Hispanic “sport” emerged. Its existence dates back more than 3 thousand 500 years and commemorates the birth of the Sun. It is played on a field of 120 by 8 meters, with two teams of six people with the aim of transporting a ball to the rival goal. To do this, they must use exclusively the sticks they carry in their hands and they can be sanctioned by the judges in case of using extremities, assaulting or raising their stick above the waist.

The Mixtec ball game is practiced in various regions of the country and the United States (Photo: Government of Mexico)

Another variant of the ball game arose in Oaxaca. In this case, on a field that measures 100 by 11 meters wide, two teams of five players, equipped with a glove or mitten, weighing between 3 and 6 kilograms, to hit the ball. The objective is send the ball to the opponent’s half of the field and prevent them from returning it. For each time a team fails to send the ball back or commits a foul, the opposing team adds units.

The ulama ball game is practiced in three different modalities (Photo: Twitter/@ernestogcortes)

In this modality, two opposing positions such as life and death, represented in the same number of teams, face each other. The objective is keep the ball in the field of play by hitting it towards the zone of the rival team, for this there are three modalities, cane, arm and hip, which indicate with which object or extremity the ball should be hit. The latter is made of hule natural and can weigh 500 grams or 4 kilograms.

