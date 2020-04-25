Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Drops Animated Series ‘Mondo Trasho’ – Variety

The present social distancing local weather has artists turning to new methods of staying related to followers, whether or not by way of Twitch or Instagram reside, releasing cowl songs, or within the case of Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman, dropping a whole animated sequence.

The FOB guitarist has launched all 10 episodes of his animated sequence “Mondo Trasho 3042,” which have been created together with his associates Wade Randolph and Spencer Berman. Trohman saved the soundtrack within the FOB household, with music written by himself with singer Patrick Stump and bassist Pete Wentz producing. They thought of pitching it round, however determined to launch it for everybody’s stuck-at-home enjoyment as an alternative.

The animated sequence follows the fictional band Mondo Trasho, which features a murderous alien-fish creature and a robotic, within the yr 3042. The intro of every episode sums up the present’s tone and humor completely, “We’re Mondo Trasho. We’re a band. We should always break up.”

Mondo Trasho face the standard trials and tribulations of any up-and-coming band – unwelcomed girlfriends, stolen gear, late-night Denny’s meals (which nonetheless exist in 3042), creepy followers, and getting kidnapped by a cannibalistic marauder gang … and different issues each band value its salt has confronted.

This launch comes after Fall Out Boy, together with Inexperienced Day and Weezer, postponed European dates of their Hella Mega Tour as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere, Wentz has saved busy together with his Low cost Cuts spoken phrase collaboration “Verify Your Cellphone,” and in an interview with NME toyed with the thought of a solo album. “Are we going to be in our homes for one more six months?,” he stated “If we’re, there’s going to be an album.”

Within the meantime, catch the whole “Mondo Trasho 3042” sequence on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries