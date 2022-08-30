Fallen Legion Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory is the compilation of Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion and Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire; or what is the same, about 50 hours of palace intrigues, magic and turn-based combat very inherited from the formidable fights of Valkyrie Profile.

Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory has one thing that has forced me to give it a try: its combat. The fights in this game are very similar to those in Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, and they were great. In Square Enix’s legendary JRPG, we controlled a Valkyrie who summoned her warriors to fight for her. Each one was assigned to a button on the controller and you had to press them in the right way to make combos, take advantage of their synergies and defend yourself at the right time. Fallen Legion plays that too. Using a magic book we can bring fallen fighters to the battlefield to fulfill this function. There are three of them, we equip them, we place them in the correct order, we change them when we find better substitutes and fight. Few fighting systems in a JRPG I remember more fondly than this one.

This battle system is a lot of fun. You have to make combos between your warriors, know who you place in the front row and who in the back, when not to attack and protect yourself… And then, of course, there is the pleasure of finding new soldiers to stay with, which is here resolve by defeating them. Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory has been able to capture very well all the pros of the Tri-Ace game and, in fact, the best thing about the title is just that: fighting, getting the best ratings in attack, technique and defense and preparing for the next contest. However, it has several problems that have prevented me become addicted to your proposal. The main one is the exaggerated repetition of enemies, scenarios and situations. Within a few hours of play, I felt as if I had hammered the same enemies too many times.

It has several problems that have prevented me [b]become addicted to your proposal. The main one is the exaggerated repetitionAlso, this is not a JRPG as such. There are no dungeons to explore where these fights are hidden. You and your troop advance automatically fighting one group of rivals, then another, then another… Between each confrontation there are a series of decisions that must be made. Depending on what we choose, the context of the game will vary slightly and we will be granted some improvements or others. The decisions are of the style: “one of your generals has gone out drinking with an enemy captain, what do you do? Do you kill him, spare him or interrogate him?”. After a while you will get a message like: “since you didn’t kill the general, your troop’s morale has dropped”. This serves to alleviate the repetition of situations a little, but it is not enough.

The game tells its story through a visual novel

The other playable block of the title is the purely narrative. This is resolved with more and more dialogue in English. Although the story is interesting, the game abuses of presenting us with an exaggeration of data and distracting lore. It does not have environmental or other resources to better distribute all its context, so everything is in the talks or in the loading times as explanations. This decision prevents some characters that do work from shining, it does not make it easy to follow a plot that goes back and forth in time and ends up becoming very convoluted. Technically and artistically, the game doesn’t stand out too much either. It has a solvent art and an accompanying sound finish, but it lacks a lot of muscle for the weight that this section gives it. In essence, we fight and read.

In short, Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory has a good collection of stories and a combat that works, but those two points in its favor are weighed down by repetition, a narrative that does not quite work and an art style that lacks strength. However, the fights are still fun, there are hours of duration to spare, new game modes included in this compilation, characters, news and the plot in its background is entertaining and it is well spun, the boss fights are intense and the characters are lovable. However, its lack of variety and ambition have prevented me from enjoying all of it.